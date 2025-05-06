Subscribe
Hotel Indigo Jazzes up West Chester’s Downtown

The new-in hotel is steps away from West Chester's numerous boutiques and restaurants, making it an ideal place to stay.

great escape
Where: Hotel Indigo in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Situated in the heart of downtown, the new Hotel Indigo is just steps from West Chester’s vast array of shops, boutiques, galleries and restaurants. Nods to the neighborhood and its history are everywhere, from the local art and newspaper clippings on the walls to the storytelling patterns on the floors and carpets. Rooms are sleek and sophisticated, bright and airy-and pets are welcome. Behind the unmarked door of Room 109 is a cool speakeasy with nostalgic vibes and innovative craft cocktails. For lunch, dinner and late-night or weekend brunch, the on-site West Chester Seafood Kitchen serves seasonal specialties with locally sourced ingredients.

Roaring 20s revisited: While relatively small, the West Chester University Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology is packed with artifacts spanning thousands of years. Its current exhibition, Roaring in Secret: Subversion and Change in the 1920s, spotlights the art, music, literature, culture and technological and political conventions from that era. Among the displays is a re-creation of a 1920s apartment with period furniture, clothing, household appliances and other artifacts.

May Rates: Starting at $250.

39 E. Gay St., West Chester, Pennsylvania, (484) 630-2880, website.

