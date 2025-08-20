Go Horseback Riding on These 6 Main Line Area Trails

There are plenty of areas to run, walk and bike in and around Philadelphia’s western suburbs, but horseback riding can sometimes feel less accessible. While the weather is still warm, consider hitting the trails in a new way—on horseback.

The Horseshoe Trail, named for its renowned popularity with equestrians, is a steep 140-mile woodland trail that begins in Valley Forge National Park and connects with the Appalachian Trail. It ends about 15 miles northeast of Harrisburg. As the longest single equestrian trail in Pennsylvania, it’s primarily reserved for hikers and horseback riding.

1400 N. Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia, (610) 783-1099

This public park boasts 1,727 acres surrounding the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake. Located in north central Chester County, Marsh Creek State Park is a fantastic place to take the family for a myriad of family-fun activities. With 11.5 miles of horseback riding trails throughout, Marsh Creek has bridle trails and horse trailer parking on the west side. Hope Springs Farm, a family-run horse farm in the park, offers boarding, training, lessons and trail rides.

800 N. Reeds Rd., Downingtown, (484) 474-7084

Opened in 1998, Red Buffalo Ranch offers novice riders a chance to familiarize themselves with horse trails. The ranch is located on the edge of Evansburg State Park, which sits on 3,500 acres and has over 15 miles of horseback riding trails. Red Buffalo Ranch offers hourly guided trail rides by reservation, as well as “brunch and lunch rides” consisting of a brunch or lunch prepared by the staff.

1106 Anders Road, Collegeville, (610) 489-9707

Ridley Creek State Park encompasses over 2,600 acres of Delaware County woodlands and meadows. The gently rolling terrain, bisected by Ridley Creek, is an oasis of open space. In addition to the running trails, picnic areas, fishing spots and hunting grounds, Ridley also offers 4.7 miles of horseback riding trails. Shadow Creek Farms operates a stable within the park that provides horse boarding, riding lessons and pony rides.

1023 Sycamore Mills Rd., Media, (484) 301-0560

This family-run farm offers trails riding from beginner to advanced and also has lessons and raises horses for sale. Choose from 30 minutes to two hours or more of riding on the beautiful trails along French Creek. This idyllic farm was once a paper mill before it became a horse farm.

12 Sheeder Mill Rd., Spring City, (610) 469-9382

Over 1.1 million annual visitors enjoy the park’s abundant recreational opportunities. More than 50 miles of rugged trails offer hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians the opportunity to explore the park’s dense forests, open meadows and shaded creeks. Forbidden Drive, a 5.35-mile, flat, multi-use gravel path that parallels the Wissahickon Creek, allows for horseback riding. Roxborough’s Courtesy Stable and Chestnut Hill’s Northwestern Stables are among the nearby stables.

120 W. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, (215) 247-0417

