This Rehoboth Beach Bed & Breakfast Is a Charming Getaway

The cooler months are the perfect time to get away to the Homestead Bed & Breakfast in Rehoboth Beach.

November 3, 2025   |By
Homestead B&B Room
Courtesy of Homestead B&B

The Homestead Bed & Breakfast
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Calming colors combine with retro and modern beach themes to create a relaxing getaway ambience in the four adults-only rooms in the Homestead’s main house, as well as the detached carriage house loft and cottage. The loft has an electric fireplace and a jacuzzi tub. Both the loft and cottage feature fully equipped kitchens. Four-legged guests have free run of a fenced-in dog park on the property, and a full hot breakfast is served with overnight stays.

tubing
Courtesy of Schell Brothers Foundation

Holiday Preview: The celebration starts early at Schellville Christmas Village Nov. 15-Dec. 31. This popular holiday destination features 18 miniature decorated houses. Manmade white stuff covers the sledding hill and provides plenty of ammunition for snowball fights. There’s also a rollerskating rink, a train ride around the village, a workshop with Mr. and Mrs. Claus meet-and-greets, live entertainment, an artisan alley, food trucks, and a beer garden. Admission is free.

Drive Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes.

November Rates: Starting at $140 (two-night minimum).

35060 Warrington Road, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, (302) 226-7625.

