Subscribe
Subscribe
Things to Do

This Virginia Escape Is a Dream for History Lovers

Head to this Shenandoah Valley getaway for historic vistas, charming attractions and a spot of Harry Potter magic.

September 2, 2025   |By
Historic Inn at Oakdene
Courtesy Historic Inn at Oakdene

Where: Historic Inn at Oakdene, Staunton, Virginia

Located in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, this 1893 Queen Anne-style mansion has a distinctive architectural design, with its castle-like turret and multiple porches and patios. Among its eight suites, the Echols features a private all-weather sunroom with gorgeous mountain views. Three outdoor firepits keep you cozy on brisk evenings. Only a few blocks away is downtown Staunton, with its restaurants, wine bars and breweries, shops, art galleries, and more.

harry potter
By Kate Simon-Lifestyle Photography

Magic for muggles: Harry Potter fans know that a Muggle is someone who lacks magical powers. Sept. 27-28, however, everyone can cast spells and make potions during the 10th annual Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival. At this free event, downtown Staunton’s version of Hogwarts features live performances, potion-making classes, Quidditch matches and other interactive experiences.

- Advertisement -

Drive time: Five hours.

September rates: Starting at $197.

605 E. Beverley St., Staunton, Virginia, (434) 218-2553, website.

Related: Pick Your Own Apples at These Orchards in the Main Line Region

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs Party is July 31!

Close the CTA