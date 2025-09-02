This Virginia Escape Is a Dream for History Lovers

Where: Historic Inn at Oakdene, Staunton, Virginia

Located in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, this 1893 Queen Anne-style mansion has a distinctive architectural design, with its castle-like turret and multiple porches and patios. Among its eight suites, the Echols features a private all-weather sunroom with gorgeous mountain views. Three outdoor firepits keep you cozy on brisk evenings. Only a few blocks away is downtown Staunton, with its restaurants, wine bars and breweries, shops, art galleries, and more.

Magic for muggles: Harry Potter fans know that a Muggle is someone who lacks magical powers. Sept. 27-28, however, everyone can cast spells and make potions during the 10th annual Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival. At this free event, downtown Staunton’s version of Hogwarts features live performances, potion-making classes, Quidditch matches and other interactive experiences.

Drive time: Five hours.

September rates: Starting at $197.

605 E. Beverley St., Staunton, Virginia, (434) 218-2553, website.

