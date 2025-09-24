Visit These Haunted Halloween Destinations Around the Western Suburbs

Spooky season is about to kick into full swing and, with Halloween right around the corner, here are some of the top haunted attractions to get the chills throughout Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

1835 N. Middletown Rd., Glen Mills

Looking for a scare? This fall, the Bates Motel hosts its annual Haunted Hayride and the Revenge of the Scarecrows Haunted Corn Trail along with the classic Bates Motel haunted house. Named the “Best Haunted House in America” by CNN Travel, all the attractions at Bates Motel are open through November 2, weeknights through 9:30 p.m. and weekend nights through 10:30 p.m. Due to its popularity, advance tickets are always a good idea.

Corner of High St. and Market St., West Chester

See West Chester like you’ve never seen it before via this spooky tour. Presented by the Chester County History Center, the event invites guests to listen to macabre stories from the borough’s history while visiting landmarks downtown. Experience the horrors of the infamous Chester County Prison and tales of cold-blooded killers tried at the courthouse, then learn the bloody history that the alleys and inns of West Chester have endured over the last 200 years.

2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

With five haunted houses, historic tours, themed bars and live entertainment, Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween Nights ensure that every visitor experiences all the frights. Step inside the abandoned penitentiary complex if you dare on select evenings through November 9.

250 Commonwealth Dr., Spring City

After the Pennhurst State School, an institution for mentally and physically disabled individuals, closed in 1987, it has since become one of the most frightening haunts in the U.S. Get ready for paranormal hauntings with four different attractions (Pennhurst Asylum, The Morgue, Tunnels and the all-new Catacombs) that are open on weekends in October through the first weekend of November from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. This year, Pennhurst will also host overnight paranormal investigations, open until 2 a.m. with access to all four floors of the notoriously haunted asylum.

4100 Main St., Manayunk

In 2021, a hidden chamber was discovered under Manayunk’s Lincoln Mill during repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Ida. A shockingly dark history was uncovered below the basement level and has been turned into a haunted attraction for guests to experience on Thursday through Sunday evenings through the first weekend of November.

757 Spring Mountain Rd., Spring Mountain

Navigate a haunted trail in the dark after taking a chilling chairlift up the dark side of the mountain. Following a winding and dimly lit path, you’ll encounter horrors beyond imagination. After making it down the mountain, your reward is a haunted hayride taking you to the demise of the local quarrymen murdered in their sleep. Tickets are available every Friday and Saturday through November 1.

