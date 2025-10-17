8 Halloween Happenings for Adults in the Main Line Region

Are you ready for a thrilling night of scares, excitement and boo(ze)? The Main Line area transforms into a Halloween extravaganza this month with events and parties to make your blood curdle. Check out our selection of some of the most spooktacular celebrations around the western suburbs in October. These events are intended for adults only. If you have little ones in tow, check out our kid-friendly Halloween events here.

1160 First Ave., King of Prussia

October 31, 8 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino Resort turns up the volume this Halloween with Shot of Southern live on Friday, October 31. Experience Southern rock, spooky vibes and festive cocktails. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Dress for the evening, as costumes are encouraged and the contest winner receives a $250 cash prize. Tickets for the Halloween happening can be purchased here.

632 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

Through November 2

Get ready for a throwback to your childhood this month at Chaddsford Winery. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12-7 p.m. through November 2, Adult Trick or Treat encourages guests to dress up in costume during this one-of-a-kind outdoor walking tour. Visit five Halloween-themed stations to receive wine tips and pairing notes during these often sold-out events. Each weekend welcomes a different food truck. Tickets are available here.

208 Carter Dr., West Chester

October 24-26

Prepare for a spooktacular weekend of events from October 24-26 in West Chester. Levante Brewing’s weekend begins Friday (and Saturday) with live music. Saturday brings the (human) Boos and Brews Costume Contest as well as the Dog Days Howl-oween Canine Costume Contest. On Sunday, the Eagles vs. Giants game will be streamed at 1 p.m. as Levante announces boo-tastic brews, flights, daily specials and more to round out its Halloween happenings.

Halloween Trivia at Workhorse Brewing Co.

250 King Manor Dr., King of Prussia

October 28, 6:30 p.m.

Workhorse Brewing in KOP welcomes all trivia lovers for a night of Halloween trivia while enjoying some of the delicious staples and seasonal beers like Oktoberfest, with spicy German hops, and Penny Weiz, a 7.7% ABV inspired by the spooky Stephen King clown from It. This spooky brew tastes like a chocolate-covered banana in a glass.

Horror-thon and Halloween at Colonial Theatre

227 Bridge St., Phoenixville

October 18-19 and October 24

Think you have what it takes to handle 24 hours of monstrous mayhem and terrifying thrills? The 18th Horror-thon returns Saturday, October 18 at noon and continues straight through until noon on Sunday. Like in previous years, all the films are kept secret until the projector rolls. Plus, don’t miss classic trailers, shorts and oddities from the archives at Colonial Theatre.

Not scared enough yet? The 1978 classic Halloween runs on October 24. John Carpenter’s classic premiered in cinemas and on drive-in screens over four decades ago, changing the landscape of horror cinema. It stunned audiences worldwide and has since inspired countless films in this genre.

October 30-31, 8 p.m.

23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Opening act DJs, as well as tasty food and drinks, bring the Halloween vibe to the iconic ’90s Jersey Shore band’s reunion at Ardmore Music Hall. Spooky surprises are sure to delight ticketholders at this two-night event.

October 31, 8 p.m.

118 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

This ticketed over-21 Halloween happening is a throwback to another decade: the 1980s to be exact! So grab your scrunchies, hairspray, legwarmers and neon and head to 118 North for food, drinks and tunes from the most “tubular” time. Tickets are available here.

