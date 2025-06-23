Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks Around the Main Line

Whether you’re staying local or heading down to the Jersey Shore, there are plenty of ways to honor Independence Day. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a spectacular night (or nights!) of fireworks and festivity at these Main Line area locations.

Tinicum Park, Erwinna

June 28

Enjoy a picnic, concert and fireworks show all in one under the stars at Tinicum Park. This 8 p.m. orchestral concert followed by fireworks is sure to wow the whole family.

Penns Landing, Philadelphia

June 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delaware River Waterfront (@delawareriverwaterfront)

Be forewarned: this Fourth of July show isn’t actually on the Fourth of July. On Saturday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m., experience one of the region’s most magisterial fireworks shows above the Delaware River. Designated viewing locations are set up at Cherry Street Pier, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Race Street Pier, Pier 68 and Washington Avenue Pier. This event is part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival.

521-579 S. 69th St., Upper Darby

July 3

Another early Independence Day show, this one in Upper Darby takes place on Wednesday, July 3. This free event starts at 9 p.m. at an area to be announced.

Sutcliffe Park, Conshohocken

July 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borough of Conshohocken (@conshyborough)

This July 3 festival in Conshohocken begins at 9 p.m. This year, the show has been specifically enhanced to be viewable from as many possible locations throughout the borough. Because of this, Sutcliffe Park and the surrounding areas will not be open to the public.

Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

July 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wawa Welcome America Festival (@july4thphilly)



Philadelphia’s official Independence Day festival begins at 7 p.m. and features a free concert from Grammy Award-winning artists LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan capped off with a grand finale fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

4022 Heckler Rd., Skippack

July 4

In the heart of historic Skippack Village, the annual holiday parade segues into fireworks at dusk. The show will begin at Palmer Park right next to Skippack Elementary at approximately 9:15 p.m., or depending on when it gets dark enough.

500 Lee Rd., Wayne

July 4

Bring your own lawn chairs and picnic dinner for a celebration that includes fireworks and patriotic tunes of the holiday from a local DJ. The show begins at 7:15 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dusk. Local vendors will also be onsite.

694 W. Beidler Rd., King of Prussia

July 4

Featuring rides, family fun, a carnival from 3-10 p.m., music from band Plush at 5 p.m. and more than a dozen local food trucks, King of Prussia will have a fantastic show at Heuser Park. The night culminates with a breathtaking fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Narberth Park, Narberth

July 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narberth Fireworks (@narberthfireworks)

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Narberth Park will host a variety of carnival and field games. After wrapping that up, the park welcomes food vendors and trucks around 6:30 p.m. before the live music of Nik Greeley and the Operators kicks off at 7:15 p.m. The grand finale fireworks show lights up the sky around 9 p.m.

501 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville

July 5

This family fun event in Phoenixville takes place the day after the holiday on July 5. A community dance party with The Spin Therapist starts at 5 p.m., and a half dozen local food trucks will be onsite. Then, prepare for the fireworks display at dusk.

