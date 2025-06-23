Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks Around the Main Line

Whether you’re staying local or heading down to the Jersey Shore, there are plenty of ways to honor Independence Day. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a spectacular night (or nights!) of fireworks and festivity at these Main Line area locations.
Concert Under the Stars 2025
Tinicum Park, Erwinna
June 28
Enjoy a picnic, concert and fireworks show all in one under the stars at Tinicum Park. This 8 p.m. orchestral concert followed by fireworks is sure to wow the whole family.
Delaware River Waterfront Fireworks
Penns Landing, Philadelphia
June 28
View this post on Instagram
Be forewarned: this Fourth of July show isn’t actually on the Fourth of July. On Saturday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m., experience one of the region’s most magisterial fireworks shows above the Delaware River. Designated viewing locations are set up at Cherry Street Pier, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Race Street Pier, Pier 68 and Washington Avenue Pier. This event is part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival.
Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks
521-579 S. 69th St., Upper Darby
July 3
Another early Independence Day show, this one in Upper Darby takes place on Wednesday, July 3. This free event starts at 9 p.m. at an area to be announced.
Conshohocken Fireworks Display
Sutcliffe Park, Conshohocken
July 3
View this post on Instagram
This July 3 festival in Conshohocken begins at 9 p.m. This year, the show has been specifically enhanced to be viewable from as many possible locations throughout the borough. Because of this, Sutcliffe Park and the surrounding areas will not be open to the public.
Wawa Welcome America
Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia
July 4
View this post on Instagram
Philadelphia’s official Independence Day festival begins at 7 p.m. and features a free concert from Grammy Award-winning artists LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan capped off with a grand finale fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Skippack Village 4th of July Parade & Fireworks
4022 Heckler Rd., Skippack
July 4
In the heart of historic Skippack Village, the annual holiday parade segues into fireworks at dusk. The show will begin at Palmer Park right next to Skippack Elementary at approximately 9:15 p.m., or depending on when it gets dark enough.
Tredyffrin Township Fireworks
500 Lee Rd., Wayne
July 4
Bring your own lawn chairs and picnic dinner for a celebration that includes fireworks and patriotic tunes of the holiday from a local DJ. The show begins at 7:15 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dusk. Local vendors will also be onsite.
Upper Merion 4th of July Festival
694 W. Beidler Rd., King of Prussia
July 4
Featuring rides, family fun, a carnival from 3-10 p.m., music from band Plush at 5 p.m. and more than a dozen local food trucks, King of Prussia will have a fantastic show at Heuser Park. The night culminates with a breathtaking fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
Narberth Park Show
Narberth Park, Narberth
July 4
View this post on Instagram
From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Narberth Park will host a variety of carnival and field games. After wrapping that up, the park welcomes food vendors and trucks around 6:30 p.m. before the live music of Nik Greeley and the Operators kicks off at 7:15 p.m. The grand finale fireworks show lights up the sky around 9 p.m.
Phoenixville Food Trucks and Fireworks
501 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville
July 5
This family fun event in Phoenixville takes place the day after the holiday on July 5. A community dance party with The Spin Therapist starts at 5 p.m., and a half dozen local food trucks will be onsite. Then, prepare for the fireworks display at dusk.
Related: 26 Main Line Area Activities to Add to Your Summer Bucket List