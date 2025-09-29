Where to Go Fishing Around the Main Line

Philadelphia’s western suburbs can be a fisherman’s dream, especially if you know what to look for and where to fish. The right spot is just as, if not more important, than the right bait and tackle. Whether you’re a novice fisherman or an experienced angler looking for a great challenge and large fish, these rivers, creeks, lakes and ponds around the Main Line are great spots to reel in the big one.

Manayunk Canal

Perhaps the easiest place to learn how to fish around the Main Line, the Manayunk Canal is full of largemouth bass, red-bellied sunfish, crappie and ever-elusive carp. Along its banks are brush overhangs where hungry largemouth sit and wait for their next meal. Tossing swimbaits, trout magnets and worms into these shaded pools is a favorite way to catch these prized sportfish.

Local angler August Dobrin has been fishing these waters for over a decade and, in that time, he’s pulled some monstrous bass out of the canal.

“I was casting along the opposite bank from the trail and I was just hitting brush piles and I was taking out a backlash,” he says. “I started reeling back in, [and] I thought I snagged a tree. But then as I was reeling in, it started moving, and I realized there was a large bass and I yelled for my friends.”

The bass ended up clocking in at a whopping four pounds, an unbelievable size for such a small water system.

“I usually don’t see fish that big in the canal, but I was able to swing it up pretty quickly and able to get it back in the water pretty quickly ’cause you really don’t want to keep those bigger fish out of the water. They can be delicate at bigger sizes.”

For novice anglers looking to catch their first fish, small hooks with tiny worms or trout magnets are a great way to catch panfish like sunnies, bluegills, crappie and the occasional shiner.

Wissahickon Creek

Though it’s across the river from the western suburbs, Wissahickon Valley Park is a hotspot for local fishermen. All kinds of pan fish can be found here and caught on trout magnets, from crappie, to rock bass, sunnies, bluegill and more. However, the crown jewel of the Wiss is the rainbow trout. They can often be found in slow-moving seams of water between two faster currents and lurking under bridges. At this point in the season, though, the trout here may be a little too used to trout magnets to fall for the same old trick.

Marsh Creek Reservoir

If you’re looking for the iconic Main Line fishing experience, this is it. Aspiring anglers can rent boats from kayaks to motor vessels starting in May and running through August. With the summer season over, though, it’s still a good time to cast your line from the banks in search of bass and the highly prized muskie, walleye and bullhead. Of course, there are plenty of panfish here, too. In addition to the usuals found at places like the Wissahickon, you can find perch and pumpkinseed as well.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge

John Heinz is a mecca for local snakehead fishermen, who wade through the shallow ponds in the south of the park, casting and retrieving to hunt for the sportfish. Bass, carp and catfish can be caught here as well through more traditional means.

Dobrin, who’s fished John Heinz since middle school, has caught snakehead up to 11 pounds here. For any young anglers looking to find their way into fishing, he recommends waterproof boots and a set of topwater frogs.

Schuylkill River

Depending on where you are along the Schuylkill, the fishing can vary greatly. Beneath bridges and along shallow banks, you’ll find plenty of panfish that can be caught with smaller lures. Experienced anglers can live-line smaller juveniles to reel in bigger fish like smallmouth and largemouth bass as well as a variety of catfish.

The biggest prizes of the Schuylkill are flathead catfish; one fisherman recently reeled in a 72.5-pound record-setting flathead catfish down in the city this summer. Much easier to catch, though, are the channel catfish, which can be caught with shrimp or chicken liver on weighted rigs. If you find that your bait is getting snatched off the hook, it’s probably due to the copious American eels, which call the river home. They can be caught on smaller hooks with the same bait as catfish.

Ridley Creek State Park

The brooks and runs around this state park are stocked with trout at the beginning of every season, making spring an optimal time to fish here using trout magnets, power bait and corn. The park also offers an ADA-accessible fishing platform on the paved, multi-use trail along Sycamore Mills Road Trail. Fly-fishing culture thrives here, as the park is a perfect spot for PA anglers who are looking to learn a new type of fishing.

