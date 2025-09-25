4 Fall Foliage Getaways That Are an Easy Drive From the Main Line Area

With the beauty of autumn swiftly approaching, it’s time to start planning getaways to take advantage of the colorful season. These fall getaways from the Main Line offer stunning vistas, luxurious lodgings and relaxing retreats away from the Delaware Valley. If you are all about the foliage, they also offer stunning leaf-peeping views. Bonus: All of these road trips are less than a five-hour drive from the Main Line and western suburbs.

Lenox, Massachusetts

This luxurious fall getaway situated in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts, Lenox and its surrounding area offers a host of outdoor and cultural activities.

Peak foliage: mid-October

Drive time: 4 hours, 15 minutes

Stay here: Canyon Ranch is an all-inclusive mind-body wellness retreat that includes everything from thoughtfully crafted meals and snacks to dozens of activities per day, including group hikes, bike rides, yoga, aquatics, fitness and painting. You’ll work with a diverse team of healthcare professionals who combine Eastern and Western healing techniques to create a customized program at the posh Bellefontaine Mansion. Starting at $900/night. 165 Kemble St., (413) 637-4100



Eat here: Dine indoors under crystal chandeliers or ask for a table outside at the Red Lion Inn, known for its award-winning wine menu and outstanding American-style food. Think prime rib and dry-aged pork chop. Breakfast choices include eggs Benedict and corned beef hash with poached eggs (a New England favorite), both hearty meals on this fall getaway. 30 Main St., Stockbridge, (413) 298-5545

Do this: Take an exhilarating hike up Mount Greylock, the highest point in the state at 3,491 feet, and you’ll be rewarded with a 90-mile view encompassing five states. Or choose anything from an easy walk to a challenging hike at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 1,000 acres of wilderness with a variety of terrain. 472 W. Mountain Rd., Lenox, (413) 637-0320

The Norman Rockwell Museum displays the world’s largest collection of the beloved artist’s large-scale paintings and illustrations, along with works by other artists, in several galleries. 9 Glendale Rd., Stockbridge, (413) 298-4100

Most people are familiar with the Shakers through the handsome utilitarian furniture they built. Established in the 1780s and active until the 1950s, Hancock Shaker Village offers a deeper view of how this humble community lived and worked in their quest to create a heaven on earth. 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield, (413) 443-0188



Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Surrounded by the Pocono Mountains on three sides in the Lehigh Gorge, this tiny town appears to be frozen in time—specifically, the Victorian Era. First impressions are breathtaking when the autumn colors are on full display at this fall getaway. The beautifully preserved downtown streets are lined with boutiques and restaurants.

Peak foliage: late October through early November

Drive time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Stay here: The imaginative minds at Walt Disney World were so impressed with the authentically Gothic Harry Packer Mansion Inn—built in 1874, high on a hill overlooking the town—that they designed the park’s Haunted Mansion ride in its image. Stay in the mansion or choose the adjoining Carriage House, built in 1861 as a hunting lodge, with six guestrooms. Some accommodations have sitting rooms, electric fireplaces and whirlpool tubs. Breakfast is included. The inn is also known for its elaborate Murder Mystery Weekends, which include Saturday night dinner. $220-$345. 19 Packer Hill, (570) 325-8566

Eat here: Stop in for weekday happy hour at Broadway Grille’s original Victorian bar and stay for a short rib grilled cheese, underground steak burger or something more substantial like scallop and shrimp scampi or chicken pot pie to warm yourself up on this fall getaway. 24 Broadway, (570) 732-4343



The upscale, eclectic menu at Moya is the love child of Ecuador-born and internationally trained owner/chef Heriberto Yunda. Recent selections sesame-encrusted yellowfin tuna, fresh rigatoni Bolognese and rack of lamb. 24 Race St., (570) 325-8530



Do this: Rent a bike for a leisurely pedal along the scenic Lehigh Gorge section of the Switchback and D&L rail trails to the village of White Haven. Pocono Biking will shuttle you to the trailhead. 7 Hazard Sq., (570) 325-8430. Pack a picnic or grab a bagged lunch at Renee’s Cold Cut Hut in White Haven. 103 Berwick St., White Haven, (570) 215-0057



Rafting on the Lehigh River is a big draw in September and October. First-timers and families with children (age four and up) will enjoy three hours of easygoing water time with Jim Thorpe River Adventures on this fall getaway. Longer and more challenging excursions are also available. Lehighton Outdoor Center, 123 Lehigh Dr., Lehighton, (610) 377-1230



Every year since 1934, birders have flocked to Hawk Mountain for the Autumn Hawk Migration, the longest-running raptor migration count in the world. Aside from hawks, you’ll spot eagles, falcons and vultures. 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd., Kempton, (610) 756-6961



Hop on the diesel engine Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, with its vintage coaches (some built in 1917) for a relaxing round-trip ride between downtown Jim Thorpe and Lehigh Gorge State Park for a glimpse of the beautiful fall foliage. 1 Susquehanna St., (570) 325-8485

Or take in a show at the Mauch Chunk Opera House, an intimate spot for music and comedy established over 143 years ago, making it one of the oldest venues in the country. 14 W. Broadway, (570) 325-0249



Luray, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park is the big attraction in this northwestern Virginia area nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The famous Skyline Drive runs 105 miles north and south along the mountain crest and is the only public road through the park.

Peak foliage: It varies from the middle of October in the highest heights to later in the month for mid-to-lower elevations.

Drive time: 4 hours

Stay here: Disconnect on this fall getaway and leave your electronics behind (no phones in the rooms and cell access is spotty) for a stay at Skyland Resort, a collection of traditional and preferred rooms, suites and detached one- to four-bedroom cabins located in 28 buildings along the ridge and in the wooded areas at Shenandoah National Park. All suites have wood-burning fireplaces. 7 Skyline Drive Mile 41.7 and 42.5, (877) 847-1919



Eat here: Skyland is home to the Pollock Dining Room, known for comfort foods like venison Bolognese and pan-seared campfire rainbow trout. For dessert, don’t miss the signature blackberry ice cream pie. A grab-and-go outlet offers sandwiches, snacks and beverages. Sip a little stronger at the Mountain Taproom. Wings, pimento dip, salads and sandwiches are available. Skyline Drive Mile 41.7 and 42.5, (877) 847-1919



If you’re craving an early Thanksgiving feast, order the signature roast turkey dinner at Spottswood Dining Room at Big Meadows Lodge, another park accommodation. Or try a draft brew flight and one of half a dozen creative personal pizzas at Big Meadows’ New Market Taproom. Skyline Drive Mile 51, (877) 847-1919



Do this: Start your Shenandoah National Park hike at the Dickey Ridge (Mile 4.6) or Harry S. Byrd (Mile 51) visitor centers to pick up maps and get information. The park has 500 miles of well-marked trails, including 101 miles of the Appalachian Trail. To get to its highest point is an easy two-mile walk to Hawksbill Summit. (540) 999-3500



It takes about three hours to drive the length of the park on Skyline Drive. The 35-mph speed is due to the abundance of wildlife—mostly deer, bears and wild turkeys—that cross the road. More than 190 species of birds either reside or migrate through the park, especially at Big Meadows, a large grassy expanse located about a mile from the lodge. Other outstanding birding sites are Fox Hollow Trail (which starts at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center), Stony Man (at Mile 41.7) and South River Falls (at Mile 62.7). The latter has an 83-foot waterfall and observation point.

Even if you’re a beginner at rock climbing and rappelling, Teamlink has a guided adventure for you. (301) 667-3560. Or visit three wineries and distilleries on the Skyland Whisky Wine Shuttle. Skyland Resort, (540) 999-2212



Annapolis, Maryland

Set sail for a nautical adventure on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland’s capital city. On downtown Annapolis’ brick and cobblestone streets, you’ll be surrounded by four centuries of history, architecture and art.

Peak foliage: late October through early November

Drive time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Stay here: Opened in 2021, 134 Prince is a five-suite luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of the city’s downtown. Colonial architecture combines with tastefully elegant décor and amenities for a truly upscale experience. Breakfast is included on this fall getaway. $439-$559. 134 Prince George St., (410) 834-4606



Eat here: Situated on Spa Creek overlooking the waterfront, Carroll’s Creek Cafe offers a quintessential Eastern Shore dining experience that includes jumbo lump crab cakes, signature baked oysters and an herb-encrusted rockfish filet. Steaks are also a specialty here. 410 Severn Ave., (410) 263-8102

At Preserve, simplicity allows the carefully sourced ingredients to shine. Think pork loin or halibut chowder. 164 Main St., (443) 598-6920



Do this: Nicknamed “America’s Sailing Capital,” Annapolis offers so many ways to get out on the water. Built in 1940 and one of only several remaining Chesapeake skipjacks (oyster-dredging boats), the Wilma Lee offers heritage or sunset cruises. Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second St., (410) 295-0104

On the Colonial Annapolis Walking Tour, you’ll stroll the brick-lined streets of the nation’s first peacetime capital with a period-garbed guide, passing stately mansions built by signers of the Declaration of Independence. You’ll also visit the Maryland State House, where George Washington resigned his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and the Continental Congress ratified the Treaty of Paris, ending the Revolutionary War. Market House Park, 25 Market Space, (410) 268-7601

After extensive renovations in the past several years, the Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course is a challenging 18 holes. 1576 Generals Hwy., Crownsville, (410) 222-3400



Gallery 57 West is the exhibit space for the nonprofit Annapolis Arts Alliance. Members work in a wide range of media, including paints, photography, jewelry, sculpture, glasswork, pottery, textiles, mixed media, maps and collages. 57 West St., (410) 263-1300

Take in an evening of live music featuring headliners and up-and-comers in the intimate atmosphere of Ram’s Head Tavern. 33 West St., (410) 268-4545



