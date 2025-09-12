5 Main Line Area Food Festivals Happening This Fall

The cool breezes of fall beckon around the Main Line. With them comes a plethora of events and festivals that lean into the season with some of the most exciting happenings of the year for local foodies. Check out these must-attend fall food festivals to add to your calendar.

September 13, 12-4 p.m.

100 Station Ave., Oaks

Benefitting the Fight on Makenna Foundation, this tasting event features signature bites from over 40 of the Philadelphia region’s top restaurants and chefs as well as craft cocktail lessons from the area’s top mixologists. Wrapping up the evening is a silent auction and chef demos from Chef Kenneth J. McDuffie and Chef Chad Durkin, along with special guest appearances by Chef Brian Duffy, Margaret Josephs, The Phillie Phanatic and Brent Celek. Spike Eskin emcees this anticipated event.

September 21, 12-4 p.m.

North Wayne Ave., Wayne

The Wayne Business Association sponsors this annual celebration, which transforms West Avenue and North Wayne Avenue into a fun-filled amusement park for all ages with street performances by regional bands and dance schools, face painting, carnival rides and tons of local food vendors.

September 27, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

137 W Knowlton Rd., Media

This annual fall food festival honors autumn’s favorite fruit: apples! Scheduled to best coincide with peak apple-picking season, this festival also offers shots with the apple blaster, apple cider donuts and treats from Linvilla Grill as well as access to Pumpkinland.

September 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; September 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

100 Station Ave., Oaks

Calling all java lovers and sweets aficionados! This delicious festival at the Greater Philadelphia Convention Center is an amazing gourmet experience. Shop over 140 vendors and many top coffee purveyors, roasters, chocolatiers and artisans from the region. Sip, taste and savor to your heart’s content at the Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival this September.

October 17, 6-10 p.m.; October 18, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

1160 1st Ave., King of Prussia

Now in its 25th year, this festival features cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs as well as tastings from award-winning wineries, breweries and distilleries. Don’t miss samples from some of the best chefs and restaurants in the area, educational and informative hands-on seminars and food-focused exhibits, as well as plenty of booze for those who want to take part in celebrity bottle signings. Spanning two evenings and one afternoon on Friday and Saturday, this 21-and-up event is a blast every year.

