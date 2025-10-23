7 Fall Foliage Day Trips and Hikes Around the Main Line

The leaves are peaking, and there’s a brisk chill in the air around the Main Line. Fall is finally here, as are all the colors that come with it. So don those hiking boots and your first jacket of the season as we look at some of the top spots to experience the most colorful fall foliage of the western suburbs.

Chestnut Hill

The “Wiss” is a mecca for Delaware Valley hikers and mountain bikers. Its rolling hills make for amazing fall foliage observation. Looking down from the top of the park at a towering 400 feet, you can see acres upon acres of red, orange and yellow canopies that cover the landscape in a golden blanket.

Of note in the Wissahickon is the Native American statue of Tedyuscung, though it’s not historically accurate to the Lenape people (they wouldn’t have worn headdresses). This lightly challenging trail takes hikers to a brilliant viewing point for observing the scenery. Be sure to check out the Thomas Mill Covered Bridge, the only covered bridge left in Philadelphia. Built in 1737 and restored in 1938 and 1999, its red magisterial beauty blends in like artwork with the surrounding fall colors.

Downingtown

Over 1,700 acres of untouched beauty await you in Chester County’s Marsh Creek State Park. The jewel at its center, Marsh Creek Lake, is a man-made reservoir that now serves as a hub for boating, kayaking, fishing and watersports. When the early morning mists rise off its surface in fall, few vistas are more stunning anywhere in the region. The Marsh Creek Trail around the lake can be a tough hike for younger kids, but it offers great views of the foliage across the water.

230 East Market St., West Chester

Forget your hiking boots for this one. Pop on your comfiest clothes, pick up a hot chocolate or a pumpkin spice latte downtown and hop on this no-sweat-required leaf-peeping journey. Departing West Chester at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on November 2 and 9, the Fall Foliage Express is a brisk train ride through Chester Creek Valley to Glen Mills and back. Journey through Delco and Chesco during peak foliage season for this unique autumn experience all from a cozy heated train car.

This quaint Bucks County town is about an hour’s drive from the Main Line, but absolutely worth the trek. A picturesque look into Americana culture, New Hope is filled with boutique antique stores and fine dining. The quintessential fall experience is apple picking at Solebury Orchards or taking a hike up Baldpate Mountain and a stroll through Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve before tucking in for a delicious meal after walking along the tree-lined pathways down Main Street by the Delaware River.

Delaware County

One of the region’s most beloved gems, Ridley Creek Creek State Park’s 2,600 acres make for prime fall foliage hunting. Streams, peaks and well-trod tracks run throughout the park, but the most popular trail is the Full White Loop, which circumnavigates most of the park for 4.2 miles. Stunning woodland and detours off the trail to relax by the creek make this a great way to experience the fall season from below the canopy. Make sure to bring good sneakers or hiking boots.

Tinicum

There’s no better place to go bird-watching anywhere in the region than John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge. Bring binoculars on your hike for wildlife spotting at the refuge, which protects the state’s largest remaining freshwater marsh. Be sure to stop at all the observation decks and towers for breathtaking views above cattails and reeds that complement the red and orange hues of the trees across the water. The Lake Loop Trail is the classic John Heinz experience.

Valley Forge

Though the Main Line’s own national park was established for its history rather than its natural beauty, that doesn’t mean it isn’t as visually stunning as its cousins across the continent. In fact, the top-rated trail anywhere in the region is located in Valley Forge National Park. The Mount Joy Trail to Mount Misery Trail Loop offers a moderately challenging hike with views across the pristine rolling fields of Montgomery County to the mini mountains in our region’s backyard, like the 650-foot peak atop Mt. Misery.

