Shop Local at Fall Craft Fairs Around the Main Line and Western Suburbs

Nothing is better than supporting Main Line area retailers! Therefore, we’re genuinely anticipating the resumption of the fall craft fairs in the area. As the weather gets cooler, why not plan a weekend excursion to one of these neighborhood events? You can buy gifts for upcoming holidays and special events, and there’s a good chance you’ll also find a few little trinkets for yourself.

September 7, 1-6 p.m.

Downtown Narberth

The Narberth Music and Arts Festival brings the locals of Narberth and the surrounding area together. Come experience the community’s musical and artistic skills while drinking a beer and eating some food. Dozens of booths of artists and craftsmen stretch along Forrest Avenue, where free live music and street food will keep you entertained and full.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narberth Music & Arts Festival (@narberthmusicfestival)

- Advertisement -

September 13-14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

127 W. Knowlton Rd., Media

What better way to begin the harvest season in the fall than with the yearly Arts and Crafts Festival? Linvilla Orchards encourages a few carefully chosen local artisans to congregate and sell their creations. This event not only features live musical performances, but also gives visitors the chance to buy one-of-a-kind items by perusing a range of handmade wood crafts, jewelry, photography and candles. Bring the family along for an enjoyable day full of activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linvilla Orchards (@linvillaorchards)

September 21, 1-6 p.m.

Jenkintown, along West Ave., Leedom St. and Greenwood Ave.

Join dozens of vendors along the charming streets of Jenkintown for the Festival of the Arts. Unique handcrafted items from local artisans and crafters offer everything from paintings to jewelry. Live music, drinks, food and even a kids corner with face painting, arts and crafts and a bounce house will be available for a day of family fun.

September 27-28

100 Station Ave., Oaks

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen (PGC) hosts the Fall Fine Craft Fair at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, which features 70-plus fine art and craft vendors exhibiting cutting-edge, contemporary and upscale home furnishings, jewelry and accoutrements. Admission is $10 for adults with advance admission tickets available online, or two for $15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PA Guild of Craftsmen (@paguildofcraftsmen)

October 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Corners of Lancaster and N. Bryn Mawr Aves., Bryn Mawr

- Advertisement -

This market features over 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, along with food trucks, live music and free kids’ crafts. It is free to attend and held rain or shine across from the Ludington Library in the heart of downtown Bryn Mawr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clover Market ® (@clovermarket)

October 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford



This is the 20th anniversary of this festival, which features a fine arts and crafts market. With free admission and four bands scheduled to play throughout the day, this event also includes 30 art vendors, a pumpkin painting contest, activities for the kiddos and food trucks on-site.

November 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; November 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

100 N. Brafford Ave., West Chester

Chester County Craft Guild presents this fair with a selection of some of the finest arts and crafts in the southeastern Pennsylvania area. Here, you will unique, high-quality and handmade items such as jewelry, painting, drawing, paper, woodwork, basketry, pottery, fiber art and photography. Admission is free, and ample parking is provided.

November 7, 5-9 p.m.

69 Darby Rd., Paoli

This indoor event hosts over 35 crafters and artisans, along with food, drinks and raffles. Handcrafted items will include pottery, jewelry, art, woodworking, home decor and embroidery. Paoli Fire Company hosts the event at the station, and the day promises to be full of fun for all.

Related: