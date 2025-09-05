The Hottest Fall Concerts Around Philly’s Western Suburbs

With cool evenings around the corner, enjoy a night out on the town singing and dancing at one of these upcoming fall concerts.

The Main Line’s music scene is hopping, so it’s no surprise that the concert lineup for this fall is jam-packed with hit artists ready to bring the vibes to you. Grab your tickets and plan out your event list before shows sell out. Make things easy and take inspiration from our top picks for upcoming concerts in the Main Line area.

September 18

The Mann, TD Pavilion

The Mann’s 2025 season is still on through the beginning of October, and Alabama Shakes is one you will not want to miss! The Grammy-winning Alabama-based band is touring again after an eight-year absence. With two certified platinum albums and the promise of new songs on tour, fans are excited for music the New York Times called “soul-stirring, shape-shifting new sound.”

September 19

118 North

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Americana/indie-folk band the Last Revel cruises into 118 North to play music from its latest album Gone for Good. The record is “a multilayered ode to the life of an artist, life on the road, and what it means to be a human being in uncertain times,” the band says. They will also play a selection of earlier hits as well as songs from 2023’s popular Dovetail record.

September 26-27

The Mann, TD Pavilion

The Main Line claims two of the members of Mt. Joy as their own. Conestoga High School grads Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper join their bandmates for two nights at the Mann as part of their extensive North American arena tour that has included festival stops at Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo and Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival. In the past decade of touring, Mt. Joy has garnered over one billion global streams and sold more than half a million tickets along with critical acclaim and a loyal following.

October 4

The Mann, TD Pavilion

Billboard chart-topper Goose arrives at the Mann to close out the 2025 season with new music from its latest album release, Everything Must Go. The Connecticut-based rock band is known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances and collaborations, as well as its indie roots. Having played sold-out shows at Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall, Goose is sure to deliver a standout show.

118 North

October 9

This Thursday night ticketed show at 118 North brings together unique sounds of two musical acts. Ariel Posen brings his catchy rock/blues/soul musical stylings with the Future Present Tense Tour. Wendlo is the singer/songwriter-pop duo of Jacob and Chelsea Hamilton, best known online for their stripped-down arrangements, tight harmonies, and punchy, reimagined covers that have earned them a devoted following.

Ardmore Music Hall

October 17

The Smithereens were big in the ’80s and ’90s with hits like “A Girl Like You,” “Only a Memory,” and “Too Much Passion,” and they return to Ardmore Music Hall to play them for fans. Having toured with the likes of Tom Petty, Squeeze, the Pretenders, Lou Reed and Ramones, the Smithereens is a classic throwback rock band you won’t want to miss.

Ardmore Music Hall

October 30-31

If you went to the Jersey Shore in the 1990s (or your parents did, and you heard all about it), this Ardmore Music Hall Halloween Bash is for you. Once a big staple at the shore music spots and hailing from West Chester, Mr. Greengenes has been entertaining in nightclubs and for private events up and down the East Coast since 1994. This acclaimed cover band is ready to rock out over two nights with single- or two-night passes available.

118 North

November 7

Rock/blues/jam band Flightschool lands at 118 North on November 7. The Philly-based band formed in 2008 and has been playing at larger venues up and down the East Coast as its following has grown. The band covers classic ’70s ELO as well as more current bands like the Artic Monkeys, while also playing its own tunes anchored by two strong guitars.

Ardmore Music Hall

November 15

Another local legend in music, Tommy Conwell was born in East Falls and raised in Bala Cynwyd. With late 1980s hits like “I’m Not Your Man” and “Demolition Derby,” Conwell and the Young Rumblers will take over at Ardmore Music Hall on November 15 for a rockin’ fall concert.

