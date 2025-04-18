Celebrate Earth Day Around the Main Line With These Events

Throughout the end of April, people around the globe will celebrate Earth Day and Earth Week by taking action to preserve the environment and the livelihoods of our future. Here’s how you can participate around the Main Line.

April 21-26

Villanova University

Sixteen events are scattered across Villanova’s campus from during Earth Week for local residents and students. Take a tree tour around campus green on Tuesday, enjoy the iconic sustainability fair on Wednesday at Connelly Plaza or even choose to volunteer at Martha’s Community Farm on Saturday among many other fun and unique activities.

April 21, 12-2 p.m.

Haverford College Arboretum, Haverford

A special collaboration between Haverford’s Committee for Environmental Responsibility (CER), the Haverford College Arboretum and PAR-Recycleworks, this drive aims to reduce the amount of electronic waste that enters landfills. Attendees can drop off old electronics to be recycled, and most items can be donated free of charge. Select items have small fees to donate, like older CRT monitors and TVs, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, etc. Please note that large appliances, light bulbs and batteries will not be accepted.

April 22, 6 p.m.

Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square

Longwood Gardens offers several public classes on Earth Day as part of its regular programming. Sessions on mini moss walls, advanced landscape design and spring perennials all begin at 6 p.m. Guests should note though that the landscape design course is online only.

April 26, 12-4 p.m.

601 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville

This free event at Reservoir Park invites all to enjoy live music from the Mighty Manatees, Canadian Tuxedo, The Heartwood Players and Feet First Dance. Find your soul in the drum circle, practice the ancient technique of qigong or try an improv workshop. Trade seeds and clothing at swap tables or take a foraging lesson focusing on edible wild mushrooms. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to enjoy a busy day in Phoenixville.

April 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

175 W. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia

Upper Merion’s annual Earth Day Festival takes place on Saturday behind the Upper Merion Township Building. Bring the kids for free activities like petting zoos and pony rides. Food trucks will also be on-site. Live music will play throughout the day for additional entertainment. This free event is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your four-legged family members for even more fun this weekend.

April 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

450 Keebler Rd., King of Prussia



Do you have piles of papers or e-waste laying around at home? Bring it to this recycling event on Earth Day weekend. The to-do offers e-waste collection by PAR-Recycle Works with paper shredding by Monster Doc Shred.

NarbEARTH Day 2025 May 3, 12-4 p.m.

80 Windsor Ave., Narberth

The 36th edition of NarbEarth Day is sure to be a blast. Friends, neighbors and families will gather at Narberth Park on Saturday, May 3 for swap tables with plants, gently used household goods, toys and clothing.

