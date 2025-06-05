Subscribe
This Beachside Getaway in Connecticut Is Perfect for Summer Travel

Located in Fairfield, Dune Fairfield Beach is a family-friendly escape with attractive amenities.

June 5, 2025   |By
Dune Fairfield Beach
Photos courtesy of Dune Fairfield Beach

Where: Dune Fairfield Beach, Fairfield, Connecticut

Crisp wall-to-ceiling white offers a welcome respite from hot, summery days at this classy accommodation located on southwestern Connecticut’s upscale Gold Coast only steps from the shared private Fairfield Beach. The family-friendly property’s 14 rooms come with fully stocked kitchenettes, and some are pet-friendly.

bike

Better on Two Wheels: Take advantage of Dune’s complimentary bikes and hit downtown Fairfield, with its array of shops and restaurants—or check out one of the beautiful paved bike paths. The Southport Bike Tour follows a nine-mile route through the charming village of the same name, and the Five Beach Bike Tour covers 15.5 miles and includes all of Fairfield’s beaches plus Southport Harbor.

Drive Time: 3 hours, 30 minutes.

June Rates: Starting at $215.

1160 Reef Road, Fairfield, Connecticut, (203) 256-4985, website.

