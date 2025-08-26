9 Dog Parks to Have Fun With Your Pup in the Main Line Area

Whether it’s for exercise, socialization or just a breath of fresh air, these Main Line area dog parks provide a great opportunity to get your pup off the leash and playing with other doggies in the great outdoors.

Note: Every park has its own rules and regulations regarding collars, tags and behavioral expectations. Verify expectations on the websites before visiting. Additionally, many parks aim to offer doggy waste bags and water spigots, but these amenities are not always available. Pack and plan accordingly.

Harford Park is a natural space with grass, trees, hills and even a small creek for dogs to explore. The spaciousness allows energetic dogs to roam freely while leaving space for other dogs to relax by themselves. Please note that Harford Park is not fenced in, so it may not be an ideal choice for some dogs. Keep an eye out for posted signs in dog-prohibitive areas.

260 Gulph Creek Rd., Radnor

This fenced recreation area welcomes pups to play, exercise and explore off-leash. Park amenities include benches and agility equipment. The park has separated small and large dog sides to encourage safe play for all dogs.

9000 Parkview Dr., Haverford

Although dogs are welcome throughout Rolling Hill Park on leashes, nestled within the huge, 103-acre area is an off-leash dog zone. Don’t forget to bring clean-up supplies and water for your pup if you’re considering visiting, since they’re not offered in the dog-specific area of the park. To be permitted, one must have a Pennsylvania off-leash dog permit first. If you and your dog don’t have a license, no worries; the rest of the park is free to wander as long as your pooch is leashed up.

1301 Rose Glen Rd., Gladwyne

Located within Kent Park, this dog park features two double-gated fenced-in areas, one for larger dogs (over 25 pounds) and one for smaller dogs. The facility includes a covered pavilion for owners to get some shade as well as doggy bags and water for the pups. A playground for the kiddos and a walking trail are both conveniently located nearby. This membership-based park is for Delaware County residents only and is open from dawn to dusk daily.

3900 Bridge St., Upper Darby

Lloyd Park is a large, off-leash public park that offers open space for ball play and socializing as well as a large creek that’s ideal for romps. The park also includes a separate playground for children and a volleyball court. A water spigot is available to keep pups hydrated and rinse off any mud. Please note, the park is only partially fenced in and not fully enclosed.

703 N Lloyd Ave., Downingtown

A great choice for sunny days, this dog park is a fenced-in, mostly wooded area that provides dogs with the chance to trailblaze through trees and undergrowth without getting overheated. There’s still plenty of open area for ball play in the small and large dog sections. Benches, water bowls and a water spigot are available as well.

320 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville

Also called Longford Park, Reynolds’ Dog Park is located with Schuylkill Canal Park and has a double-gated, fenced-in area for safety. There is limited shade and seating, so plan ahead for you and your pooch. Reynolds’ Park has a long list of rules, which can be found here, so make sure to read carefully before taking your dog.

100 Longford Rd., Phoenixville

Located within Robert E. Lambert Park, this fenced-in area allows for off-leash play and socialization. The space is divided into a small and large dog section for safe play, with agility equipment available as well. Just outside the dark park are two tennis courts and a playground to keep the whole family occupied. The park is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but is closed between 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday through Thursday for routine maintenance. Be sure to bring your own water and doggy bags.

1145 Pottstown Pke., West Chester

This small and shady retreat permits dogs to roam off-leash and provides a natural landscape for pups to explore. A creek is available where dogs and people alike can swim and play. Please note that this space is not fenced off from the road, so it may not be suitable for all dogs.

Mill Creek Rd. & Old Gulph Rd., Narberth

