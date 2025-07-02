Subscribe
Daddy O Hotel LBI Is a Newly Renovated Escape in New Jersey

Located along Long Island Beach, the retro hotel is a must for fresh seafood, summer vibes and family fun.

July 2, 2025   |By
Where: Daddy O Hotel LBI, Brant Beach, New Jersey

Along Long Beach Island’s 18-mile stretch of sand, Brant Beach is among the liveliest, most popular areas. Owned and operated by the Main Line’s Fearless Restaurants, the 22-room, retro-inspired Daddy O has just undergone an impressive renovation. A continental breakfast is included with your stay, as are beach tags, chairs, towels, umbrellas and homemade chocolate cookies. A beach-casual restaurant serves fresh local seafood, a thoughtful vegetarian menu and weekend brunch. Or take in the view from the rooftop bar as you savor hand-rolled sushi.

Fantasy Island Amusement Park
Fun and Games: For a break from the sand and surf, head to nearby Fantasy Island Amusement Park. The 18 rides are mostly kid-friendly, with a few thrillers. You’ll also find a host of boardwalk games and an extensive arcade.

Drive Time: Two hours.

July Rates: Starting at $415.

4401 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, New Jersey, (609) 494-1300, website.

