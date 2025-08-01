Carriage Stop Bed & Breakfast Is a Sweet Stay Near Hershey

Where: Carriage Stop Bed & Breakfast, Palmyra, Pennsylvania

All your favorite Hershey attractions are less than a 10-minute drive from this 19th-century home, which maintains a historic Victorian vibe sans stuffiness. Four comfortable guest bedrooms are decorated with period antiques selected by the owners. Wake up to a hot homemade breakfast (included with your stay) on the outdoor patio. Beat the August heat with a splash in the swimming pool. Or grab a good book and a seat on the double swing in the shade.

Alfresco Art: Aug. 16-17, the juried Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show showcases more than 200 veteran and emerging artists in a wide range of media, including acrylics, oils, clay, porcelain, pastels, fabrics, jewelry, glass, leather, wood, photography and more. On both days, kids can create make-and-take projects. The outdoor event also features live music and a food court.

Drive Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes.

August Rates: Starting at $189.

1500 Laudermilch Road, Palmyra, Pennsylvania, (717) 469-4457, website.

