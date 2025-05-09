Bryn Mawr Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

Make memories you’ll never forget in Bryn Mawr with great company, exciting activities and delicious meals. With roughly half of the village’s population made up of student rentals, it’s one of the most lively and energetic Main Line area towns.

If you head out on a day trip, be sure to tag us @mainlinetoday on Instagram!

9 a.m. – Fuel up with brunch at Angelo’s Cafe

761 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelo’s Café (@angeloscafeofc)

- Advertisement -

This brand-new brunch stop is a must-try for Main Liners. Opened as recently as November 2024, it has quickly become known for boasting some of the best pancakes in town with wonderful twists like cinnabun, cinnamon apple and strawberry Nutella varieties, among others. For those with less of a sweet tooth, the huevos rancheros, Benedicts and breakfast sandwiches are savory delights.

10 a.m. – Tour Harriton House

500 Harriton Rd., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harriton House (@harriton_house)

Built in 1704 and dubbed Bryn Mawr, this house is actually where the modern town gets its name. Home to Founding Father Charles Thomson, the secretary of the Continental Congress, the property offers tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, today the building appears much as it did in the 18th century after a faithful restoration returned the house to its 1789 grandeur.

12:30 p.m. – Go shopping in downtown Bryn Mawr

915-925 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Villas at Bryn Mawr (@thevillasatbrynmawr)

The town center is full of shops lining the streets. Find national brands like Blue Mercury or check out small boutiques like Skirt or Latrice. For those with an eye for hidden treasures, Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop is an excellent place to find your next read, secure new furniture for your home, find a deeply discounted handbag and much more. There is something for everyone in the chic downtown area.

2 p.m. – Have lunch at Xolo Tacos

14 N Merion Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xolo Tacos (@xolo_tacos)

- Advertisement -

With a huge gluten-free menu and a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, Xolo Tacos is the perfect spot to grab lunch. Any fan of authentic Mexican food will enjoy this hidden gem, which serves up tasty margaritas and refreshing beers alongside traditional and Tex-Mex apps and entrees.

3:30 p.m. – Bring the kids to Ashbridge Memorial Park

1301 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr

With or without the kids, Ashbridge Memorial Park has plenty of exploring to offer. From iconic spots like the Ashbridge House to a scenic walking path, there’s plenty of open space for a fun day outdoors.

4:30 p.m. – See a movie at Bryn Mawr Film Institute

824 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryn Mawr Film Institute (@brynmawrfilminstitute)

This nonprofit movie theater and film education center is a must-visit when venturing around town. With a wide variety of genres, the theater boasts four screens open 365 days a year. From modern hits to old favorites and cult classics, you’ll find an amazing variety of films on the silver screen at the Film Institute.

7 p.m. – Grab dinner at Sontuosa BYOB

26 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sontuosa byo (@sontuosabyo)

Pick up a bottle of wine and head over to Sontuosa BYOB for authentic Mexican, Italian and French-inspired flavors. Flatbreads, paella and escargot deliver elevated European-style cuisine while the ribeye tostada accentuates Latin influences at this trendy indoor/outdoor bistro.

9 p.m. – Head to Garrett Hill Alehouse for a nightcap

157 Garrett Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Hill Alehouse (@garretthillalehouse)

Garrett Hill Alehouse offers 19 beers on tap as well as specialty cocktails and wine selections. The white cranberry Cosmo is perfect after a long day of exploring, while Ivy’s Aperol Spritz is delightfully refreshing.

10 p.m. – Stay the night at Bryn Mawr Guest Suites

31 Morton Rd., Bryn Mawr

Conveniently located near the train station, this home away from home offers cozy, fully furnished rooms with balconies right in the center of town. Suites include two bedrooms, each with their own queen bed, kitchen and dining room, as well as garden access.

Related: West Chester Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town