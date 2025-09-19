BeVisionary Founder Helps Singles Find Companionship  

Rosanna Curci knows all about love. She grew up in an affectionate Italian immigrant household in Philadelphia, born into a “spoiled with love” role as the first child, grandchild and niece on both sides of the family. Doted on while young and married in her 20s, Curci suddenly found herself divorced and single in her 30s. It was a shock to her “hopeless romantic” self.

At first, Curci took to the newly formed dating apps but was disappointed from the start. “I saw firsthand how dating apps were replacing the excitement of meeting someone organically,” she says. “Technology has made it easy for people to hide behind screens, creating a culture where vulnerability is rare.”

How BeVisionary Started

In February 2023, Curci launched BeVisionary with a singles axe-throwing event in West Chester with a shockingly large group of 275 attendees. Heartened that other singles sought actual in-person connection, she kept going.

That year she hosted one event every month aimed at all ages, with over 100 attendees at each one. When she moved to more age-specific events, Curci expected attendance to decrease, but BeVisionary’s numbers held strong. Today, the organization averages 70 attendees per event.

How It’s Going

With monthly events held in all four Philly collar counties (Chester, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks) along with events in NJ counties of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Mercer and Delaware’s New Castle and Kent counties, BeVisionary is thriving. Events are promoted on the site as well as across social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, MeetUp and Eventbrite.

“For us, a successful event is one where most—if not all guests leave with a genuine smile, saying they had a great time and making at least one new acquaintance, whether that’s a friend or something more. That kind of connection can happen just as easily in a room of 40 people as it can in a crowd of 100,” Curci says.

“When guests feel part of a community, share laughs and forget their worries, even if only for three hours, it adds joy to their lives, and that’s exactly what we strive to create at every BeVisionary event. Our slogan is ‘We Throw Parties, Not Events,’” Curci adds.

Vision for the Future

BeVisionary’s mission started with social events, but the long-term vision is to empower people through every chapter of life. By blending community, healing and personalized support, the organization aims to help people thrive emotionally, socially and personally, whether they’re looking for growth, companionship or love.

And a love connection is always a cherry on top of the BeVisionary sundae. One of the couples who met at an event are happily cohabitating. Curci hopes this is just one of many in the future.

