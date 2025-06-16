Berwyn Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

Berwyn is the perfect place to stop for the day when exploring the Main Line region. Throughout town, there are tons of restaurants, coffee shops and parks for locals and visitors alike to enjoy. Here’s what you should check out the next time you spend a day in the area.

8:15 a.m. — Start your day at Barre3 Berwyn

Get moving with Barre3’s unique 45-minute workout, which combines yoga, Pilates and barre to leave you sweaty and centered. This welcoming studio is co-owned by mother-daughter duo Lori and Caroline Espe (who also owns Wayne’s beloved gift shop Darien & Co.). They have created a friendly, judgement-free studio for their community of clients of all ages.

579 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

9:30 a.m. — Savor breakfast at Em J’s Cafe

Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, head down the street to Em J’s Cafe. Besides enjoying the new outdoor space and amazing staff, make sure you check out the breakfast favorites. Beloved plates like the Elvis (a large stack of French toast, bacon, bananas, chocolate chips and peanut butter-honey drizzle) or the cinnamon roll pancakes will help you start the day on the right foot.

814 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

11 a.m. — Go shopping along Lancaster Avenue at StudioFlora and Kramer Drive

After breakfast, a little retail therapy is in order. Lancaster Avenue in Berwyn is undergoing a facelift and retail boom with the expansion of stationery/fashion boutique Kramer Drive and StudioFlora, the latter which is a flower shop that also features unique gifts and after-hours workshops. Both stores spotlight beautiful and unique local finds by regional artisans, while Kramer Drive also has a dedicated part of the store for Philly-area sports team merchandise.

StudioFlora, 712 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Kramer Drive, 575 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

2 p.m. — Grab a drink at La Cabra Brewing in Berwyn

Local, homemade and delicious is what to expect from the menu at La Cabra Brewing. Rotating taps of award-winning brews, enhanced pub bites and an authentically renovated historic building from the 1800s make this a fantastic place for friends, families and bigger parties. Be sure to try out a flight of the fresh-brewed beer when you go. Cheers!

642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

3:30 p.m. — Search Shady Dog Records

Just a few doors down from La Cabra, you will find Shady Dog Records. Music fans know that Shady Dog has some of the best vintage and vinyl offerings in the area. It will buy from your collection and even offer CDs for those who do not have a record player. Browsing the bins brings back memories of music and moments for multiple generations who find it easy to spend hours in the store going through the stacks.

638 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

6 p.m. — Enjoy dinner in Berwyn at Casey’s Pour House

After a long day of exploring Berwyn, Casey’s Pour House is the place for that local neighborhood restaurant and bar feel-good food. Known for its tasty wings, burgers and sandwiches, Casey’s features a delicious Italian roast pork sandwich with roasted long hots and aged provolone on a seeded roll that keeps customers coming back. And the homemade chips are not to be missed. Looking for something slightly healthier? Go for the baby arugula salad with blackened chicken.

543 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

8:30 p.m. — Finish off with a sweet treat at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

What better way to end your night than with a delicious ice cream sundae? Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is a must-visit destination for anyone with a sweet tooth to satisfy their cravings. Handel’s is a Berwyn institution with a wide variety of ice cream and sorbet options, as well as shakes and sundaes. Complete with creative flavor names like Spouse Like a House or Graham Central Station, Handel’s is the place to be on a hot summer night (or even a cold winter afternoon, when the line can still be several customers deep).

573 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

9:30 p.m. — End the day at Wayne Hotel

While not technically in Berwyn, Wayne Hotel is an ideal accommodation choice for your next trip to Main Line region, offering 40 exquisitely refurbished and restored guest rooms, including two distinctive luxury suites. Not only is the hotel beautiful, but it’s also a testament to the history of the Main Line and the perfect place to rest after a fun-filled day in Berwyn.

139 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

