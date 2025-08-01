Avalon Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in the Beach Town 

Avalon is a popular destination for Main Liners when in need of salt and sand. Just under two hours away from most western suburbs, Avalon offers pristine beaches, wide bike lanes and some wonderful places to shop and dine.

At night, the downtown is aglow with twinkle lights in the trees and families in search of ice cream on the way to or from a round of mini golf. Here is our guide on how to pack it all in with a day trip or overnight stay in this beloved Cape May County beach town.

9 a.m. — Hit up the Fishin’ Pier Grille for breakfast

32nd & the Boardwalk, Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fishinpiergrille (@fishinpiergrille)

- Advertisement -

Avalon has several delicious breakfast spots, but only one has a view of the ocean. Fishin’ Pier Grille is located at the southern end of the short Avalon boardwalk and offers breakfast and brunch with a view. Bike or walk the boards to a table outside and choose from a variety of pancakes (try them stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips or peanut butter), French toast and omelet dishes to start your busy day.

10:30 a.m. — Browse the shops along Dune Drive

20th-32nd Dune Dr., Avalon

Unlike Stone Harbor, its neighbor to the south, with all its stores concentrated in a small square, Avalon’s commercial district stretches a dozen or so blocks down its main street, which allows for combining some exercise with shopping. Check out She Be Surfin’, The Preppy Palm and The Closet for women’s fashions; Breezin’ Up and Serendipity for gifts and souvenirs; and local book shop Beach Bound Books, which features a shelf specifically for local writers along with long-loved classics and page-turning beach reads.

12 p.m. — Enjoy a quick slice at Circle Pizza

2108 Dune Dr., Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Ellis (@ellispizzajourney)

If you’re not still full from breakfast, head to Circle Pizza for a slice to go. Sit at the window and people watch on the main drag. Serving up pies and sandwiches since 1969, the now iconic Circle Pizza offers traditional large, thin crust, boardwalk-style slices and daily specials. It also makes a tasty gluten-free pizza.

1 p.m. — Take surf lessons at Avalon Surf Camp

12th St. & the Beach, Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avalon Surf Camp (@avalonsurfcamp)

Feeling adventurous? Avalon Surf Camp offers surf camp as well as group and private lessons on 12th St. Beach. Its instructors are highly rated, and spots fill up fast, so be sure to make an appointment in advance. If surfing is not how you want to spend an hour or two, this stretch of beach is also a great place to plop your beach chair and relax with a good book!

- Advertisement -

3 p.m. – Check in and freshen up at the ICONA Avalon

7849 Dune Dr., Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICONA Resorts (@iconaresorts)

If you are fortunate to be staying for the night, this is the spot to rest your head. The ICONA’s luxurious beachfront rooms offer ocean views, and the heated pool has an on-site beach bar offering light bites and tropical cocktails, along with several full-service restaurants. Direct beach access is perfect for a stroll or for relaxing in the oceanfront chaise lounge chairs.

4 p.m. — Enjoy happy hour at Black Cactus

2688 Dune Dr., Avalon

One of the newer spots in town, Black Cactus opened last season and revamped its upscale Mexican menu with a seafood twist for this year. The result is worth savoring at the outdoor bar, where homemade guacamole and chips, crab tostada and fish tacos tempt hungry passersby. The frozen drink machines churn out refreshing concoctions like blood orange sangria, watermelon mezcal and spiced (not spicy!) pineapple margaritas.

6 p.m. — Play mini golf at Pirate Island Golf

2738 Dune Dr., Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pirate Island Miniature Golf (@pirateislandgolf)

Embrace your competitive side during a round of mini golf at this beloved family spot, which also has locations in nearby Ocean City and Sea Isle. The 18 holes take you on a journey through theme-park-like attractions featuring animated pirates and pirate ships, caves, waterfalls and suspension bridges. If you win a free game by getting a hole in one when you return your ball, you must return for another trip!

8 p.m. — Dine under the stars at Summer Salt

2800 Boardwalk, Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER SALT (@summersalt_avalon)

Relax and smell the salt air at this BYOB farm-to-table eatery at the end of the Avalon boardwalk. The monthly rotating menu is per person and features four courses. Ask for a table on the terrace, weather permitting, and revel in the freshness of inventive seasonal fare served in a beautiful oceanfront dune setting.

9 p.m. — Listen to music and have a nightcap at Rock n’ Chair

2409 Dune Dr., Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair (@rocknchair_avalon)

Bobby Dee’s Rock n’ Chair is an Avalon establishment for good reason. It features acoustic music nightly throughout summer, along with drinks like Summer’s Arrival (Deep Eddy lemon vodka, lemonade, strawberry puree, club soda and muddled lemons), the Guava Nice Day (Espolon tequila, guava, pineapple, lime and coconut purée — for spicy lovers, try it with muddled jalapenos) or the Espresso Old Fashioned (Bulleit bourbon, fresh espresso, Kahlua, brown sugar, simple syrup and chocolate bitters).

Related: Avalon Prime Serves up Steaks by the Sea