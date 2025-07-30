7 Can’t-Miss August Events Around the Main Line Region

Check out our calendar for more events throughout August.

Editor’s Pick: Aug.15-17

Upper Salford

Two years removed from an indefinite hiatus and uncertain future, this 50-plus-year tradition soldiers on. The 2025 event features Grammy winner Alison Brown (pictured), Ben de la Cour, Goldpine, John Moreland, the Kennedys, Reggie Harris, Sam Robbins and many more performing over three days at Old Pool Farm. Get there a day early with your stayover gear for the special Thursday-night concert just for campers.

—Hobart Rowland

Aug. 4

Wayne, Haverford, Glen Mills, Exton

White Dog Cafe’s annual fundraiser benefits Alpha Bravo Canine’s efforts to provide service dogs to veterans. Top off a gourmet hot dog flight with an aptly named “pup cake” for dessert. A $35 donation gets you a VIP (very important puppy) table on the patio for you and your four-legged friend.

Aug. 23

Phoenixville

Head to Colonial Gardens to witness the awe-inspiring release of hundreds of butterflies, then explore the property and browse goods from local artisans.

Aug. 10

King of Prussia

Beat the “Sunday scaries” at KOP Town Center, where YogaSix Main Line is hosting a regenerative yoga flow at sunset for all levels. Arrive with your own mat and water and leave relaxed and ready to start the week.

Thru Aug. 27

West Chester

Happy hour fever takes over the borough on summer Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating restaurants offer $5 beer, $6 wine and $7 cocktails, and appetizer specials are plentiful.

Aug 9

Media

Photo ops abound at Linvilla Orchards’ sunflower field. And with peach season in full swing, you can pick your share right from the source. Peachy treats include donuts and cobbler sundaes.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Glenmoore

The summer makes its unofficial curtain call with this 82-year tradition, which enhances equestrian competition with all the best a country carnival has to offer. Think pony rides, games and a vendor village.

What We’re Reading

The Unraveling of Julia by Lisa Scottoline

From bestselling Malvern-based author Lisa Scottoline, this new psychological thriller follows a young widow who inherits a Tuscan villa and vineyard from a stranger. Her reconnaissance trip overseas results in a deadly turn of events. (Grand Central Publishing, 400 pages.)

