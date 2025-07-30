7 Can’t-Miss August Events Around the Main Line Region

Check out our calendar for more events throughout August.
Editor’s Pick: Aug.15-17
Philadelphia Folk Festival
Upper Salford
Two years removed from an indefinite hiatus and uncertain future, this 50-plus-year tradition soldiers on. The 2025 event features Grammy winner Alison Brown (pictured), Ben de la Cour, Goldpine, John Moreland, the Kennedys, Reggie Harris, Sam Robbins and many more performing over three days at Old Pool Farm. Get there a day early with your stayover gear for the special Thursday-night concert just for campers.
—Hobart Rowland
Aug. 4
Dining Out for the Dogs
Wayne, Haverford, Glen Mills, Exton
White Dog Cafe’s annual fundraiser benefits Alpha Bravo Canine’s efforts to provide service dogs to veterans. Top off a gourmet hot dog flight with an aptly named “pup cake” for dessert. A $35 donation gets you a VIP (very important puppy) table on the patio for you and your four-legged friend.
Aug. 23
Butterfly Festival
Phoenixville
Head to Colonial Gardens to witness the awe-inspiring release of hundreds of butterflies, then explore the property and browse goods from local artisans.
Aug. 10
Beach Bash Yoga
King of Prussia
Beat the “Sunday scaries” at KOP Town Center, where YogaSix Main Line is hosting a regenerative yoga flow at sunset for all levels. Arrive with your own mat and water and leave relaxed and ready to start the week.
Thru Aug. 27
West Chester Taps
West Chester
Happy hour fever takes over the borough on summer Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating restaurants offer $5 beer, $6 wine and $7 cocktails, and appetizer specials are plentiful.
Aug 9
Peach and Sunflower Festival
Media
Photo ops abound at Linvilla Orchards’ sunflower field. And with peach season in full swing, you can pick your share right from the source. Peachy treats include donuts and cobbler sundaes.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show and Country Fair
Glenmoore
The summer makes its unofficial curtain call with this 82-year tradition, which enhances equestrian competition with all the best a country carnival has to offer. Think pony rides, games and a vendor village.
What We’re Reading
The Unraveling of Julia by Lisa Scottoline
From bestselling Malvern-based author Lisa Scottoline, this new psychological thriller follows a young widow who inherits a Tuscan villa and vineyard from a stranger. Her reconnaissance trip overseas results in a deadly turn of events. (Grand Central Publishing, 400 pages.)
