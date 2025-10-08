Absecon Island Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours on the Shore Island

Absecon Island is more than just one town – it’s four towns on one barrier island jutting off into the Atlantic Ocean. On the island (from north to south) are the resort communities of Atlantic City, Ventnor City, Margate City and Longport. The island ends at Absecon Inlet to the north and Great Egg Harbor Inlet to the south, and it has so much to do and see, ranging from quiet and laidback to-dos in Longport to the bustling nightlife in Atlantic City, and everything in between for the two towns (Ventnor and Margate) sandwiched between them. Here are our picks for how to mix up your 24 hours on Absecon Island.

804 N Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City (bayfront location)

111. S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City

9400 Atlantic Ave., Margate City

734 W. White Horse Pke., Egg Harbor City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic City Breakfast & Lunch (@gilchristrestaurant)

- Advertisement -

While this popular breakfast spot on Absecon Island has several locations, the one at Gardner’s Basin at the northern end of Atlantic City has waterfront dining. Head here, weather permitting, for the best views of the marina and one of the best breakfasts on the island. The omelets, hotcakes and creamed chipped beef are all great choices to start your busy day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Atlantic City (@visit_atlanticcity)

The history of the Atlantic City boardwalk is long and storied, from the mob and Prohibition era (who saw Boardwalk Empire?) to the casinos with nightlife and concert halls that now occupy the space. Take a ride on the iconic Ferris wheel and marvel at the view.

Anywhere on Absecon Island is a great spot to hit the beach, but Ventnor has some lovely areas to park your chairs away from the hustle and bustle of the casinos but with the convenience of the boardwalk with its foot wash and restrooms. Bring a good book or some toys for the kids to enjoy the sand.

311 Dorset Ave., Ventnor City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islands Best Pizza (@capri.pizza.ventnor)

Post-beach visit, grab a slice to fuel you for some more activities before a big dinner. Capri is right in Ventnor Heights and offers slices for onsite dining or to-go. Voted the “Best Pizza on Island” by Atlantic City Weekly, Capri will deliver to the beach if needed. We suggest the Capri special: thin, square Sicilian-style with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, basil, chopped tomatoes and red onions.

Christina’s: 9414 Ventnor Ave., Margate City

Shop Sixty Five: 8411 Ventnor Ave., Ste. 3, Margate City

Sandy Feet: 8000 Ventnor Ave., Margate City

Lucy the Elephant: 1 Lucy Plaza 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy the Elephant (@lucytheelephant)

A bit farther south on Absecon Island, Margate has unique boutiques like Christina’s, a great spot for trendy and fashionable women’s wear; Shop Sixty Five, which features designer upscale-brands; or Sandy Feet, a store for the whole family with clothing, gifts and beach items. When you have tired of shopping, drop in on Lucy! This six-story replica elephant is a National Historic Landmark located along the beach. While there is no charge to visit the grounds, those wanting a tour can check operating hours here.

- Advertisement -

9707 Amherst Ave., Margate City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lambertis Margate (@lambertismargate)

This new spot right on the bay in Margate offers two stories of stunning views, along with cocktails and appetizers (and a full dinner menu). It has a varied happy hour menu Monday to Friday from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy $5 draft beers and $6 pours of wine as well as margs, gin and tonics and $8 martinis including espresso martinis, lemon drops and Cosmos. Pair one with bruschetta, mussels or calamari ($8-$10) if you need a bite before dinner.

9700 Amherst Ave., Margate City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve & Cookie’s (@steveandcookies)

Those in the know rave about the in-season homemade blueberry pie and complain about the lead time for a reservation at Steve & Cookie’s. A reservation at this fine-dining spot is hard to procure for good reason (but more likely with some advanced planning or in the off-season). If you want the same food (and a more casual atmosphere) but are unable to get a table, the Oyster Bar next door is a great alternative, as the two spots share the same kitchen. From filet to seafood, you can’t go wrong with any choice for your meal.

401 S. New York Rd., Galloway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaview, a Dolce Hotel (@seaviewdolcehotel)

Yes, Atlantic City is full of casino hotels and chains, but nothing compares to this luxurious and storied golf resort in Galloway. It has onsite dining and a wonderful nautical-themed bar for a nightcap. The amenities here are many and, once you check in, there is really no reason to leave until morning (and after breakfast because you won’t want to miss the offerings here). Time permitting, take in a round the following day and enjoy the waterfront holes at one of its two challenging courses.

Related: Sea Isle City Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in This Shore Town