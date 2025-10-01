Subscribe
86 State Circle Offers Luxurious Stays in Maryland

Located in an 1878 townhouse mansion, the luxury boutique hotel is close to all the top attractions that Annapolis has to offer.

October 1, 2025   |By
86 State Circle
Courtesy of 86 State Circle

Housed in an 1878 townhouse mansion across the street from the Maryland State House, this new boutique hotel is central to everything that makes Annapolis such a dynamic destination. Many of the original Queen Anne architectural features have been retained (including the arched brickwork and high ceilings), while the interior finishes and décor add a more contemporary aesthetic. At the end of the day, you can retire to the Black Pearl, a cozy lounge reserved exclusively for hotel guests. Reflecting the opulence, secrecy and intimacy of a 1920s speakeasy, it specializes in innovative craft cocktails.

ren king
Courtesy of Alan Gibson

FIT FOR A KING: Don’t be surprised if you run into Henry VIII, a court jester or other 16th-century characters at the nearby Maryland Renaissance Festival. On weekends through Oct. 19, more than 200 performers interact with guests and entertain with magic, mischief and mayhem on 10 stages.

DRIVE TIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes.

OCTOBER RATES: $560-$723.

86 State Circle
86 State Circle, Annapolis, Maryland, (410) 497-8686
