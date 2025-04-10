27 Drivable Weekend Getaways From the Philadelphia Suburbs

In spring, everything’s in bloom—including the impulse to come out of winter hibernation. Here are some of our favorite places for a getaway, all within an easy day’s drive from Philadelphia’s Main Line and western suburbs.

Connecticut | Delaware | Maryland | New Jersey | New York | Pennsylvania | Virginia | Washington, D.C. | West Virginia

Connecticut

Inn at Stonington • Stonington, Connecticut

Drive time: 4 hours, 15 minutes.

Rates: $230-$585/night.

What’s great: Cheerful, cozy rooms—some with jacuzzi tubs and private balconies—look out onto the harbor, with its fishing, lobstering and pleasure boats. Others offer a view of the picture-perfect New England seafaring village of Stonington Borough. Continental breakfast is included with your stay. A short drive away is Mystic Seaport and the Mystic Aquarium, where you’ll find lots of sea life to love and have some close encounters of a different kind with seals, penguins, turtles, sea lions and even a whale.

60 Water St., Stonington, Connecticut, (860) 535-2000.

Delaware

The Blue Water House • Lewes, Delaware

Drive time: 2 hours.

Rates: $159-$313/night (two-night minimum).

What’s great: The colorful façade will make you smile, and the laid-back, beachy atmosphere, whimsically tropical rooms and exceptional service will keep the good feelings going. The oversized rooms have a light, airy feeling. Homemade breakfast is included with your stay. You’re just an easy walk or bike (complimentary ones are available) to historic downtown Lewes and the Delaware Bay beaches.

407 E. Market St., Lewes, Delaware, (302) 645-7832.

Boardwalk Plaza Hotel • Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Drive time: 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Rates: $119-$819/night.

What’s great: This oceanfront hotel is Old World elegant without being stuffy, from its lavish lobby to its rooms furnished with Victorian-era antiques and reproductions to its adults-only key-access Concierge Level. Deluxe suites offer private balconies with ocean views and whirlpool baths for two. A heated indoor/outdoor spa pool is open exclusively to adults in the evenings, with poolside cocktails available. On weekdays during the summer, you can rise and shine with instructor-led yoga or tai chi on the beach. Don’t miss Sunday brunch at the onsite Victoria’s restaurant, with its live piano serenade and a water view from every table.

2 Olive Ave. and the Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, (302) 227-7169.

Maryland

Atlantic Hotel • Berlin, Maryland

Drive time: 3 hours.

Rates: $150-$375/night.

What’s great: Though the razzle-dazzle of Ocean City is only a few miles away, the charming village of Berlin and its tastefully Victorian centerpiece hotel will sweep you back to another time and a serene state of mind. Romantic movie buffs often ask for the room where Richard Gere stayed while he was in town filming Runaway Bride. Or, for the ultimate in privacy, choose the Gardner’s Cottage. Try to snag a seat on the enclosed front porch of the onsite Drummer’s Café, an Eastern Shore seafood destination for more than a century.

2 N. Main St., Berlin, Maryland, (410) 641-3589.

Inn BoonsBoro • BoonsBoro, Maryland

Drive time: 3 hours.

Rates: $299-$375/night.

What’s great: If anyone knows how to set the mood, it’s the queen of romance novelists, Nora Roberts—a.k.a. J.D. Robb. And she just happens to own a sweet little couple’s retreat in Western Maryland where the rooms are named and themed for some of world literature’s most ardent lovers. Named for the main characters in The Thin Man, the Nick and Nora Room is done in a 1930s Art Deco style. The furnishings in the Elizabeth and Darcy Room—think Pride and Prejudice—look to be from an English country estate. And the whimsical accents in the Titania and Oberon Room reflect the woodland fantasy of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A full breakfast is included with your stay.

1 N. Main St., Boonsboro, Maryland, (301) 432-1188.

Drive time: 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Rates: $150-$1,450/night.

What’s great: Situated on the banks of the Choptank River amid pristine wetlands, this expansive 342-acre resort features 400 guestrooms—many of them recently renovated. Choose from a robust menu of treatments at Sago Spa and Salon, or have a soak in the indoor pool. In warmer weather, the outdoor infinity pool is just steps from a pristine beach. Take a swing at River Marsh Golf Club’s 18-hole championship course, or sample the numerous options for exploring the river and bay available at the full-service marina. Regional specialties, fresh seafood and water views are the focus at the resort’s three onsite restaurants.

100 Heron Blvd. (at Rte. 50), Cambridge, Maryland, (410) 901-1234.

Great Oak Manor • Chestertown, Maryland

Drive time: 2 hours.

Rates: $443-$1,105/night (two-night minimum).

What’s great: Built in 1938 in the style of an 18th-century Georgian English country estate home, this Upper Eastern Shore B&B offers a host of amenities, including a private beach on the Chesapeake Bay and complimentary use of bicycles. Toast your getaway with an evening sherry or port in the parlor bar. You can savor your breakfast in the dining room or out on the terrace. Note: This is an adults-only hotel, so all guests must be 18 or older.

10568 Cliff Rd., Chestertown, Maryland, (410) 778-5943.

Drive time: 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Rates: $189-$199.

What’s great: You’ll get plenty of peace and quiet at this inn, which boasts four guest rooms that are tastefully furnished with antiques and period reproductions to complement the Queen Anne-style architecture. Only a 10-minute walk away, downtown Frederick is the perfect destination for art lovers. Take a walk and keep watch for the numerous public installations. Community Bridge is also transformed into a breathtaking work of art with trompe l’oeil images.

4 Clarke Pl., Frederick, Maryland, (301) 228-3630.

Brampton Inn • Chestertown, Maryland

Drive time: 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Rates: $250-$800/night.

What’s great: With jetted tubs, steam showers and 35 wooded acres on the property, few destinations are cozier than Chestertown’s Brampton Inn. An impressive 165 years old as of 2025, it was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. Offering seven rooms and suites in the main house, as well as six secluded cottages, this charming inn has been designed with maximum comfort in mind, even down to the heated towel racks. Just a few short miles from the Chestertown waterfront, local businesses sell river cruises, fishing and bird-watching trips for guests looking to get out on the water.

25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown, Maryland, (410) 778-1860.

New Jersey

The Southern Mansion • Cape May, New Jersey

Drive time: 2 hours.

Rates: $299-$499/night.

What’s great: Park your car and forget it. It’s only a five-minute stroll along Cape May’s historic streets to get to the beach, boutique shopping and great restaurants. True to Cape May’s personality, this lovingly restored Victorian (circa 1860) is an original, from its intricate crown moldings and gasolier lighting fixtures to its art collection and antique furnishings. The getaway’s newer wing—with its balconies, verandah and soaring circular staircases—also reflects the era’s grandeur. The complimentary breakfast is a combination of a private table and buffet service.

720 Washington St., Cape May, New Jersey, (609) 884-7171.

Congress Hall • Cape May, New Jersey

Drive time: 2 hours.

Rates: $202-$1,471/night.

What’s great: Since 1816, multiple presidents have called on this seaside resort as a vacation away from the White House, and you can certainly feel the grandeur of its history standing beneath its pastel yellow exterior. Relaxed, yet elegant, the palatial Congress Hall has survived multiple hurricanes, fires and wars and now boasts an onsite sea spa among its plush guest rooms. Rent a bicycle from the on-property bike shop or take a dip in the pool after your day at the beach. Dinner at the Blue Pig Tavern delights, but don’t miss a late-night stop at the Boiler Room or Brown Room bars.

200 Congress Pl., Cape May, New Jersey, (888) 944-1816.

Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort • Hamburg, New Jersey

Drive time: 3 hours

Rates: $789-$1,439/night.

What’s great: You may not be able to fly off to a tropical island for the weekend, but you can find the next best thing in the mountains of northwest New Jersey. The Biosphere, a 10,000-square-foot indoor complex at this Adirondack-style resort, features freeform pools, lush foliage and a grotto-like jacuzzi under a retractable roof made from a material that allows for year-round tanning. If golf is your sport, the property has six championship courses (four 18-hole and two nine-hole). For pure relaxation, there’s also a full-service spa. The onsite white-tablecloth restaurant Latour is known for its impressive wine list.

3 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, New Jersey, (844) 205-1857.

New York

Glenmere Mansion and Spa • Chester, New York

Drive time: 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Rates: $750-$3,095/night (two-night minimum).

What’s great: During the Gilded Age, industrialist Robert Goelet used to entertain royalty, illustrious artists and other discerning guests at his lower Hudson Valley country retreat set high on a hilltop overlooking acres of pristine land and a lake. Designed to be reminiscent of the villas of Tuscany and surrounded by Italian-style terraced gardens, the mansion offers a taste of the lavish lifestyle. Rooms and public spaces are decorated with antiques and private-collection art. In addition to a traditional full-service spa, Glenmere features a marble bathhouse and hammam, where cleansing and purifying water treatments from around the world are performed. Afterward, savor a candlelight dinner at The Supper Room.

634 Pine Hill Rd., Chester, New York, (845) 469-1900.

Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate • Huntington, New York

Drive time: 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Rates: $495-$1,295/night.

What’s great: It doesn’t take much imagination to picture the posh 1920s-era parties hosted by the original owner of this majestic French chateau-style Long Island Gold Coast mansion and surrounding formal gardens. This estate was so symbolic of opulent Gilded Age architecture and style that it was used as a backdrop in the cinema classic Citizen Kane. Not surprisingly, dining at the getaway’s intimate restaurant, with its shimmering chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling window views, is also an extraordinary experience. Complimentary continental breakfast is included with your overnight stay.

135 W. Gate Dr., Huntington, New York, (631) 659-1400.

The Chatwal • New York, New York

Drive time: 2 hours.

Rates: $499-$7,000/night.

What’s great: If you’d love to score a pair of hard-to-get tickets to that hot Broadway show, the concierge team at this Upper West Side luxury hotel will do everything humanly possible to make it happen. Beforehand, book a service or two at the onsite wellness center or take a swim in the indoor lap pool. Get a taste of Michelin Star chef Jack Logue’s signature style at The Lambs Club on the property. Do you need or want anything else? Just ask your personal butler. And from check-in to checkout at this getaway, Fido will be treated like a “VIPet.”

130 W. 44th St., New York, New York, (212) 764-6200.

Pennsylvania

Drive time: 4 hours.

Rates: $825, Mäntylä; $675 Duncan; $475, Balter; $475, Blum.

What’s great: You can tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and Kentuck Knob, but you can’t sleep over. At this nearby complex, you can fully experience what it’s like to live in a house designed either by Wright himself at Duncan House and Mäntylä, the latter only recently moved and reconstructed at Polymath Park, or longtime apprentice Peter Berndtson (Blum and Balter House). In keeping with Wright’s signature integration of nature and contemporary design, the four houses have been transported to a lovely wooded area. Stay in the Wright frame of mind while dining at the onsite Treetops restaurant.

187 Evergreen Ln., Acme, Pennsylvania, (877) 833-7829.

Nemacolin • Farmington, Pennsylvania

Drive time: 4 hours, 30 minutes.

Rates: $522-$1,754/night (two-night minimum on weekends).

What’s great: You won’t find a greater variety of outdoor recreational activities than at this 2,200-acre resort in southwest Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands. For golfers, there are 36 holes of Pete Dye-designed courses. To get the adrenaline pumping, go whitewater rafting on the Lower Yough. Take in the scenery on horseback during a trail ride, or try your hand at fly-fishing. At the end of the day, book a treatment at the spa. Accommodations at the getaway include three hotels: the palatial Chateau, inspired by the Ritz Paris; Falling Rock, the boutique tribute to Frank Lloyd Wright and The Grand Lodge, in English Tudor style.

1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington, Pennsylvania, (866) 344-6957.

The Lodge at Woodloch • Hawley, Pennsylvania

Drive time: 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Rates: $544-$2,118/night (two-night minimum on weekends).

What’s great: Whether you’re looking for an active or just plain relaxing getaway, this property, with its beautifully appointed rooms and suites and abundance of indoor and outdoor recreational options (many included with your stay), is the perfect adults-only escape. Set on over 400 wooded acres in the Pocono Mountains, it has a private 15-acre lake for fishing and kayaking, scenic trails for hiking and biking, fitness and wellness programs, cooking demos and much more. Three luxurious meals are also included at this getaway.

109 River Birch Ln., Hawley, Pennsylvania, (570) 685-8000.

The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm • Holicong, Pennsylvania

Drive time: 1 hour.

Rates: $250-$475.

What’s great: Stop and smell the flowers as you take an easy-going walk on the hundred acres of pasture land and gardens surrounding this Bucks County inn near New Hope and Peddler’s Village. Stay in the 1740s Stone Manor House, the 19th-century Stone Bank Barn or one of the private guest cottages. Playwright George Kauffman hosted many glamorous parties with writers and celebrities as his guests on the property in the middle of the last century—and it’s still a very special place today. Many of the rooms at the getaway have whirlpool tubs, sunrooms and private balconies. The décor runs the gamut from Colonial American to Louis XVI era to Asian. Full breakfast is served in the bright and airy Conservatory. Be sure to book dinner at the onsite restaurant, which sources many of its ingredients from local farms.

5281 York Rd., Holicong, Pennsylvania, (215) 794-5104.

Hotel Rock Lititz • Lititz, Pennsylvania

Drive time: 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Rates: $161-$389.

What’s great: This uber-cool modern hotel brings backstage charm to Lancaster County. With a rock ‘n’ roll theme based around the art and technology that brings music to the world, this Lanco stay is a one-of-a-kind adventure. Designed to support a wide range of events from weddings and parties to meetings and conferences, Hotel Rock’s 3,000 square feet of rental space will get the job done. After an exciting day, drop in on one of the plush suites, or rent out the penthouse like a true rockstar with 1,000 square feet of living room along with a private bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms.

50 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, Pennsylvania, (717) 925-7625.

The French Manor Inn & Spa • South Sterling, Pennsylvania

Drive time: 2 hours.

Rates: $234-$569 (two-night minimum on weekends).

What’s great: Perched high atop Huckleberry Mountain in the northern Poconos, this European-style stone chateau is a great choice for a secluded rendezvous. Stay in the Carriage House, with its English country estate feel, or a room in the Victorian Manor. You can even cuddle in a two-level suite in your own castle turret. Soak your stress away in the indoor saltwater pool or hot tub, or book a massage or other treatment at the onsite spa. Full breakfast is included with your stay at this getaway. The restaurant serves artful French fare.

50 Huntingdon Dr., South Sterling, Pennsylvania, (570) 676-3244.

Bear Mountain Lodge • Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

Drive time: 4 hours.

Rates: $159-$249.

What’s great: What could be cozier than a cabin tucked away in the forest? The three rooms and one suite at this B&B are woodsy warm and furnished with upscale accents like a whirlpool tub or a private outdoor hot tub. The fridge and pantry at this getaway are fully stocked with brunch and snack items to take along on your adventures in the great outdoors. Close by is Pennsylvania’s scenic Grand Canyon and the quaint, gaslight-lined Main Street of Wellsboro.

8010 Rte. 6, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, (570) 724-2428.

Virginia

Drive time: 3 hours.

Rates: $263-$1,558/night.

What’s great: Established in 1728, this traditional Virginia Hunt Country inn has a long history of providing the highest level of hospitality. One sniff of the home-baked cookies, and you’ll appreciate the attention to detail at the getaway. The Red Fox is composed of four buildings offering a total of 22 guest rooms. The food at the Tavern sticks to the inn’s historic roots by featuring traditional upscale Southern fare. Breakfast is included with your stay. This is Virginia wine country, so be sure to visit some of the nearby producers for tastings during your getaway.

2 E. Washington St., Middleburg, Virginia, (540) 687-6301.

Linden Row Inn • Richmond, Virginia

Drive time: 4 hours, 30 minutes.

Rates: $160-$499/night.

What’s great: You’re in the heart of American history at Richmond’s Linden Row Inn, which is comprised of seven 19th-century row homes. Edgar Allen Poe played in the garden here as a child, and it stood at the focal point of the Civil War. Today, the stunning architecture has been meticulously restored in downtown Richmond to bring patrons back to a more refined era. Both guest rooms and parlor suites have been furnished with antiques to add a charming aura to this unique getaway.

100 E, Franklin St., Richmond, Virginia, (804) 783-7000.

Inn at Willow Grove • Orange, Virginia

Drive time: 4 hours.

Rates: $325-$695/night.

What’s great: Personal butlers take care of everything at this cozy getaway. They’ll come to your door with complimentary beignets and French-press coffee in the morning and tea and treats in the evening. They’ll also help with an itinerary that must include an exclusive six-hour chauffeured Central Virginia wine country tour. Stay in the stunningly renovated 1778 main Manor House or one of the cottages. Eat farm-to-table fresh meals with seasonally crafted, locally sourced ingredients, or ask the talented chef to put together a personal tasting.

14079 Plantation Way, Orange, Virginia, (540) 317-1206.

Washington, D.C.

Drive time: 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Rates: $151-$896/night.

What’s great: Murals on the walls and colorful flourishes in the room décor give this renovated hotel a vibrant personality for the perfect getaway. Sip a cocktail on the Tag Rooftop Bar, which opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend and overlooks DuPont Circle. Some deluxe rooms also have great views. Fido is welcome at this getaway, too. Leave your car parked and just hop on the nearby metro to hit the town without the hassle of parking.

2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., (202) 265-1600.

West Virginia

Bavarian Inn • Shepherdstown, West Virginia

Drive time: 3 hours.

Rates: $199-$700/night.

What’s great: Old World European-style architecture gives this collection of chalets situated on a bluff overlooking the Potomac River the look of a traditional Alpine village. Rooms at the getaway have modern amenities like whirlpool tubs; suites have double-size Jacuzzis. The menu at the inn’s Greystone Mansion restaurant features authentic upscale German specialties. Harpers Ferry is nearby for daytime exploring, and there’s plenty of nightlife—including headliner entertainment at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races located only minutes away.

164 Shepherd Grade Rd., Shepherdstown, West Virginia, (304) 876-2551.

