Hitting All the Right Notes: Inside West Chester Music Academy

Imagine walking into a place buzzing with music — piano keys clacking, guitar strings humming, and little voices singing in perfect harmony. That’s the everyday energy at West Chester Music Academy, where students of all ages discover the joy of music.

Since opening in September 2018, the academy has expanded from a single teacher in a small office above a CrossFit gym to a thriving community of over 500 students — and counting. “Watching our community grow and seeing students light up when they master a new song — there’s nothing like it,” says Nick Doak, Owner and Director.

From Teacher to Entrepreneur

Nick, a classically trained guitarist with a music education degree from West Chester University, took a bold leap from a decade-long teaching career to start the academy just a month before welcoming his first child. He balanced teaching with performing as a wedding musician, and by spring 2019, with 60–70 students, he knew he was building something lasting.

Recognition and Expertise

West Chester Music Academy’s reputation extends well beyond the local community. In 2022, it was named a finalist for National Music School of the Year, ranking among the top nine schools in the country and presenting at Graceland in Memphis.

As recently as April 2025, WCMA was honored with a national award for excellence in music education and leadership, joining an incredible group of music school owners from across the U.S.

Nick’s philosophy is simple: lessons should be fun, convenient, and consistent. “We aim to provide the best 30 minutes of a child’s week,” he says. “It’s about good vibes, exploration, and creating a community where students enjoy music without pressure.”

He’s also finishing his first book, “The First Year of Music Lessons: Secrets Every Parent Should Know To Support Your Child’s Musical Journey,” coming January 2026.

Comprehensive Music Programs for Everyone

The academy offers lessons in piano, guitar, drums, voice, violin, viola, bass, and ukulele, as well as toddler programs for children aged 2–5. Private lessons begin at age 5, with flexible scheduling for in-person or online sessions.

Students are encouraged to perform in recitals, build confidence, and celebrate progress. Nick adds, “Every student’s journey is unique. Our goal is to meet them where they are and make music exciting every step of the way.”

In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy immediately pivoted to online lessons, ensuring continuity and even accelerating growth, while other schools struggled.

7th Anniversary & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

West Chester Music Academy invites families to celebrate its 7th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting and celebration on Sunday, October 19, at 11 a.m.

The event will feature delicious food, an instrument petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, bucket drumming, a musical scavenger hunt, and prizes — including a giveaway of one year of FREE Lessons.

Nick says, “It’s a chance for kids to experience the joy of music firsthand and for families to see the energy we bring to every lesson.”

The Heartbeat of Music Education

“Our mission is to create a welcoming community of music lovers,” Nick explains. “We want students leaving each lesson inspired, smiling, and excited to come back.” Families interested in programs or the grand reopening can visit www.WCMusicAcademy.com for details.