A Landscape Architect’s Journey Through New Zealand

Landscape Architect Richard Lyon first arrived in Chester County from New Zealand as an international horticultural trainee at Longwood Gardens. Years later, he returned to join Wallace Landscape Associates as a Partner and Principal Landscape Architect of the firm, settling in Kennett Square, where he bought a home and raised his family.

However, Richard never forgot the long summer days of January in New Zealand. In 1993, he designed and led his first signature Gardens, Wine, and Wilderness tour to his homeland. Now, thirty years later, he eagerly anticipates his next journey in January 2026, in partnership with the Morris Arboretum and Gardens.

Landscape Architect Richard Lyon, seated far right, while in New Zealand.

Richard curates his tours with the same care and passion that shape a great piece of music or a beloved garden. Concepts like sequence, contrast, surprise, rhythm, repetition, theme, and variation apply equally to music, gardens, and travel.

When selecting gardens to visit, Richard seeks out original and authentic properties—each one a seamless extension of its home and surrounding landscape. A truly remarkable garden tells the story of its owner’s life, culture, experiences, and personal tastes. Visiting such a garden is a joy, as you witness the pride, passion, and vision behind it through the eyes of its creator.

This approach mirrors how Wallace Landscape Associates designs and builds gardens for clients in the Greater Philadelphia Region. The process is deeply interactive, requiring an understanding of what makes each property—and each homeowner— unique. A landscape architect must not only have a keen eye for design but also the ability to listen, interpret, and craft spaces that evoke emotion and pleasure. A well designed garden is not merely a collection of plants and features; it should provide solitude for reflection, intimate settings for family gatherings and play, and a canvas for self-expression and shared experiences.

Richard Lyon, RLA, ASLA, holds a bachelor’s degree in Horticultural Science from Massey University, New Zealand, and trained as an international horticulturist at Longwood Gardens. He has been a Partner and Principal Landscape Architect at Wallace Landscape Associates since 1988. For additional information, visit

WallaceLandscape.com.

