Malvern’s Best Kept Dining Secret – Until Now

Tucked inside The Desmond hotel in Malvern are three distinct dining experiences that deliver far more than a good meal. Whether you’re looking for a lively night out, a relaxed pub bite, or a breezy afternoon on the patio, you’ll find it here – paired with exceptional service, locally sourced ingredients, and a setting that feels like a hidden retreat. This isn’t just another hotel with a restaurant. This is where Malvern eats!

Fork and Bottle

A step into Fork and Bottle sets the tone for an elevated yet approachable dining experience. Chef Chris Calhoun’s menu focuses on clean, bold flavors using the freshest ingredients from trusted farms, dairies, and fisheries across the country. The result? Every plate – from breakfast to dinner – is crafted with precision and purpose.

The standout? Sunday brunch. It’s not just good – it’s award-winning. OpenTable diners have named it among the top 100 in America, and year after year it earns local accolades. Whether you’re here for fluffy pancakes, a perfect custom omelet, or something a little more indulgent, brunch at Fork and Bottle is a ritual worth starting.

Fox & Hounds Pub

Prefer a more casual scene? Fox & Hounds is your go-to. This classic pub is warm, welcoming, and just the right kind of unpretentious. Settle in with a craft beer or cocktail and dig into favorites like our Maine lobster roll or house-ground Angus burger. This isn’t your average bar food – it’s comfort – with serious flavor.

With an easygoing feel, cozy lighting, and a bar that knows its way around a pour, the Fox & Hounds is perfect for lunch breaks, happy hour meetups, or an easy-going dinner that doesn’t cut corners.

Sunset Grille

When the weather’s just right – or even when it’s not – head outside to The Sunset Grille. Our deck is fully outfitted with awnings, ceiling fans, heaters, and fire pits, so you can dine al fresco in any season. Live music fills the air every Tuesday and Wednesday with performances by Chris Lebresco and Bill Hake, setting the vibe for unforgettable summer nights.

The menu is robust and unfussy, packed with fresh favorites (lobster night!) and cold drinks that pair perfectly with sunset views and good company. Whether you’re on a date or meeting up with friends, The Sunset Grille is where summer evenings spark to life.

Drinks Worth the Trip

Beer lover? Wine enthusiast? Cocktail curious? With over 50 local craft beers, rotating taps and an impressive wine list, our bar delivers. Happy hours run Sunday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. across all dining outlets, with specials on both food and drinks. That’s four hours of winding down – or gearing up – for your night ahead.

Whether you’re staying the night or just stopping by, dining at The Desmond is something you’ll want to repeat. Three restaurants, endless flavor, and a property designed to help you slow down and savor the moment. Make a reservation today for the summer you’ve been craving – your table’s ready.

The Restaurants at The Desmond

1 Liberty Blvd., Malvern, PA 19355

