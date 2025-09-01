How Power Women Can Avoid Common Negotiating Mistakes

Negotiation may be an art form, but there is a real science to it. Experienced negotiators know that it takes time, preparation, and attention to detail to get the best outcome. Here are 3 tips for avoiding self-sabotage when negotiating:

Prepare

1.) Know your market, and your worth. Research to get meaningful data, and get good advice from legal counsel so you don’t overlook critical elements of the deal. For example, what is good about the offer, what’s not so good – and what is missing from the offer.

WIIFM

2.) We believe in showing the other side “what’s in it for them” to give you what you are seeking. Show how you create value, and that your ask is a win-win proposition.

Practice

3.) Play out the likely responses to your asks. Practice in front of a mirror so you can gauge your non-verbal communication, and correct it to convey the right tone. Be aware of your facial expressions, any “nervous tics,” and also the tone and pacing of your voice. Consider that impasse could occur — how you will keep your emotions in check and work around it?

We help our clients strategize and prepare in advance for important employment and severance negotiations to improve their chances of a successful outcome. You often get only one chance to secure your outcome. We appreciate that every word matters, and that it is often the use of skillful communication nuances that will close the deal!

Robin Bond Esq.

610-640-5373

robin@transition-strategies.com

https://www.transition-strategies.com/robin-bond