What To Do If You Suspect a Layoff Is Coming

by Robin Bond, Esq.

So many industries are seeing layoffs—and sometimes, the writing is on the wall before the layoff actually happens. Would you “see the signs” if they were there? Let’s look at some warning signs, as well as some steps that employees can take if they suspect a layoff is coming—and want to put themselves in a better position.

Ask yourself: Is your contribution to the company being minimized? Here’s your clue, if:

You no longer “get the memos”, for meeting invitations, strategy sessions, etc.

You are being overwhelmed with impossible tasks

Your responsibilities are reduced or taken away

Your boss is “papering you” about every little thing – or avoids talking with you

Your “champions” have left the company

Your job is posted online!!!

If you suspect you are going to be laid off, here are some action items to consider taking right now:

Print out any company policies on termination & severance benefits. You hopefully will get a severance package if laid off, and you should have this package reviewed by an attorney to make sure the terms are industry-standard, and to see if and how the deal terms can be improved.

Do not keep personal information (bank statements, health information, test results, emails, photos, etc.) on work computers or other electronic devices. Many companies consider information placed on their equipment to be company-owned. Keep personal business strictly on personal devices, and business information on company devices.

Never download company confidential information to take with you. That can get you fired “for cause,” without severance, and in a world of legal trouble. If you want to keep your personal contacts, do that via your personal LinkedIn connections. If information like a company name, address or phone number, is posted publicly, that is not “confidential information,” but otherwise, it is best to check what your company policies say on confidential information, or verify with an attorney, before taking any other information.

Enlist your work champions to write LinkedIn endorsements about you now – before any layoff is announced. That is a big help to getting positive things about you in front of recruiters.

As an employee, you need to proactively be searching for your next job before you think you need to do so, as job searching takes a lot of time. You can have a stronger hand to play in your new job negotiations if you are already employed elsewhere.

If you think you are being targeted for layoff because you complained about a perceived injustice, because you are older, have asked for FMLA or a disability accommodation or are being selected due to your membership in any other Title VII protected class (gender, pregnancy, race, color, religion, national origin, veteran status, etc.), seek legal counsel right away so you know your rights and can be prepared before the layoff news comes.

