What is Your Employment Law Case Worth?

What is Your Case Worth?

Most strong legal cases are settled privately – meaning they are negotiated outside the public arena of litigation and court filings. That makes it difficult to get an exact amount about the dollar value of the settlements that were reached. However, based upon our experience in seeing many types of employment cases over time, we apply to your situation these damage factors that can affect the amount of each legal settlement:

Lost earnings (i.e., salary and bonuses, including raises, COLA and promotions)

Future earnings

Lost benefits (i.e., equity, pension plans, incentives, medical and other insurances)

Job search costs

Emotional distress (“pain and suffering”)

Reputational Damage

Liquidated damages (damages assessed or fixed by contract or statute)

Punitive damages

Attorney fees & costs

Reach out to our firm for a consultation about your matter. We’ve learned a lot from helping over 3,000 clients work through difficult situations. It has been said that, “A smart person makes a mistake and learns from it, but a wise person finds a smart person – and learns how to avoid the mistake altogether.”