October’s Forgotten Woman: Rethinking Breast Cancer Screening

Every October, the conversation around breast cancer takes center stage. Awareness campaigns encourage women to “get their mammograms” as though it were a simple, unquestionable path to prevention. We’re told this is the way to protect ourselves, the way to find breast cancer early, the way to save lives. But here’s the truth no one wants to say out loud: mammography has never been shown to improve overall survival.

“On the set of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn with the brilliant Dr. John Klock, inventor of the QT Scan, exploring the future of safe, radiation-free breast cancer screening.”

In fact, the harms can be devastating. Between 20 and 30 percent of breast cancer diagnoses from mammograms are cases of overdiagnosis—cancers that would never have caused harm if left undiscovered. Yet once a woman receives that “diagnosis,” she may endure surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or hormone-blocking drugs for something that never needed treatment. She lives with scars, trauma, and lifelong consequences—not because she was sick, but because the system told her she was.

It’s like being saved from being hit by a train by the very person who threw you on the tracks.

“Going straight to the top in pursuit of changing the system and making breast cancer screening safe again.”

And still, even with this knowledge, the public message remains the same: get your mammogram. Yet more than one in three women are quietly saying no. Not because they don’t care about their health or because they’re reckless, but because the choices available to them are unacceptable. Painful compression, radiation exposure, questionable accuracy, and trauma are too often part of the experience. When women say no to mammography—or to MRI scans which require a heavy metal contrast medium—they are not being cavalier. They are responding to a system that has left them underserved.

This is not just my assessment as a breast cancer surgeon now practicing integrative oncology who has walked with countless women through these choices. Even leaders within mainstream oncology have acknowledged these limitations. Dr. Otis Brawley, former Chief Medical Officer of the American Cancer Society, put it plainly: “Acknowledging the existence of breast cancer overdiagnosis challenges the value of screening: it means that the benefits of breast screening have been overstated, and that some women who have been ‘cured’ were harmed because they received unnecessary treatment.”

More Than Imaging

“Women embracing a safer, gentler future of breast cancer screening at PerfeQTion Imaging with the QT Scan.”

Breast screening is about far more than technology. It’s about connection—about knowing your body and understanding your health. Every woman should feel empowered to perform regular self-breast exams, to explore innovative risk assessments like the Auria Tears Test, and to demand imaging that is truly safe and painless.

That conviction is what led me to create PerfeQTion Imaging. For the women who have opted out, I wanted to give them a way to opt back in. At PerfeQTion Imaging, we combine physical examination, the Auria Tears Test, and a QT Scan. The QT Scan provides accurate, three-dimensional imaging using sound wave technology—without pain, compression, radiation, or trauma. Screening should be easy. It should be safe. It should be painless. And it should never cause the very disease it seeks to prevent.

A Time for Change

“It all started here in Haverford, PA—the ribbon cutting at PerfeQTion Imaging. This is just the beginning of a mission to make safe, accurate breast screening available to women everywhere.”

The 35% of women who are not screening are not lost to follow-up or irresponsible about their health. They are waiting—often desperately—for a better way. And their voices matter. They are calling for breast screening that is accurate, painless, and respectful of their bodies.

That is the woman I am serving.

The uncomfortable truth is that the system has overstated the benefits of mammography and understated the harms. Women know this. That’s why they’re walking away. But opting out cannot be the only option.

These women deserve a future where prevention is not an ordeal but an act of empowerment. A future where we stop clinging to tools that harm while pretending they heal.

The time to change breast cancer screening isn’t tomorrow. It’s now.

The time to focus on prevention isn’t tomorrow. It’s now.

Because every October, amid the pink ribbons and slogans, we forget October’s forgotten woman.



I haven’t forgotten about her. She is all I think about.

About Dr. Jenn Simmons

Dr. Jenn Simmons, MD, is a former breast surgeon turned functional oncologist, bestselling author of The Smart Woman’s Guide to Breast Cancer, and founder of Real Health MD, a functional medicine oasis for those dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis, and PerfeQTion Imaging. After her own cancer diagnosis, she left conventional medicine to pioneer a new model of breast health—one that treats the whole woman and empowers her to heal. Today, Dr. Jenn is recognized internationally as a visionary in integrative oncology, the host of Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn, and a relentless advocate for safe, compassionate, and revolutionary approaches to breast cancer care. Connect at PerfeQTionImaging.com or email info@perfeqtionimaging.com. To order your at-home breast cancer screening test, visit Auria.care with code DRJENN20.

