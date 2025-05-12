Malvern. Forever.: A Historic Gift Inspires a Bold Future

Malvern Preparatory School, an independent Augustinian school for boys in grades six through twelve, is honored to announce a transformational $5 million gift from Mr. and Mrs. Jim Davis ’78. This remarkable contribution will support Malvern. Forever.: The Campaign for Our Future — a $65 million comprehensive campaign dedicated to securing Malvern’s mission for generations to come. This gift is a valiant vote of confidence in Malvern Prep’s future — and in the power of a brotherhood rooted in faith, service, and lifelong purpose.

A Legacy of Generosity

While Malvern Prep has educated boys for over 180 years, its fundraising and development efforts have only existed for about 50 years. The Development Department was established during a time of financial crisis, which nearly shuttered the school. Since that time, Malvern Prep has been sustained by the generosity of its proud community. That tradition of philanthropy has shaped its campus, expanded academic opportunities, and empowered generations of Friars to thrive. Today, that spirit continues with Malvern. Forever. — a campaign that builds on its past while preparing for what’s next.

Building the Heart of Campus Life

Two major capital projects have been completed to date. Riley Hall, a dedicated Middle School building, opened in fall 2023. The Vic Maggitti Pavilion, a comprehensive counseling center that integrates learning support and school and college counseling, followed last fall.

The Davis’ gift will support the creation of a new Student Life Center, a vibrant, modern facility designed to be the heart of student life. The building will host a variety of experiences and events that live beyond the core curriculum and will feature the following:

A Data Analytics Lab – Modeled after university-level facilities, this lab will provide students with access to advanced technology and cloud-based computing platforms. Students will be able to explore large data sets, develop analytical skills, and engage in higher-level coursework in statistics and analytics.

– Modeled after university-level facilities, this lab will provide students with access to advanced technology and cloud-based computing platforms. Students will be able to explore large data sets, develop analytical skills, and engage in higher-level coursework in statistics and analytics. A Teaching Kitchen – With culinary arts gaining popularity among students and faculty, the kitchen will be an experiential learning center that complements Malvern’s global studies, theology, and language programs.

– With culinary arts gaining popularity among students and faculty, the kitchen will be an experiential learning center that complements Malvern’s global studies, theology, and language programs. A Wellness and Mindfulness Studio – Responding to student demand for spaces that promote mental and physical well-being, this studio will offer opportunities for yoga, meditation, and bodyweight-focused workouts. It will support Malvern’s broader wellness and character development initiatives, providing a respite from the academic rigor of campus life.

– Responding to student demand for spaces that promote mental and physical well-being, this studio will offer opportunities for yoga, meditation, and bodyweight-focused workouts. It will support Malvern’s broader wellness and character development initiatives, providing a respite from the academic rigor of campus life. A Flexible Classroom with Indoor-Outdoor Design– A modern learning space with expansive decks and natural light, the classroom will offer versatility for traditional instruction and experiential programs.

Malvern. Forever.: The School’s Most Ambitious Campaign Yet

Looking to the future, investing in Malvern Prep remains more critical than ever. This is the largest fundraising campaign in school history, and it’s focused on three essential priorities:

Endowment : To strengthen long-term financial sustainability and academic excellence

: To strengthen long-term financial sustainability and academic excellence Capital Improvements : To create spaces that inspire collaboration, learning, and community

: To create spaces that inspire collaboration, learning, and community Annual Giving: To fuel the day-to-day excellence that defines the Malvern Prep experience

Honoring the Past, Investing in the Future

Jim Davis ’78, who credits Malvern with shaping the course of his life, has remained deeply connected to the school’s mission. Together with his wife, Kim, the Davis family’s gift is both a reflection of gratitude and a vision for the future.

“This project is about creating the right conditions for students to thrive—not just academically, but personally and socially,” says Patrick Sillup, Malvern’s Head of School. “When you build the right environment and surround students with mission-driven educators, you unlock outcomes that are truly transformative.”

Because Their Future Begins With Us

Malvern. Forever. is not just a campaign. It promises to preserve Friar Brotherhood and prepare the next generation of Malvern men to lead with heart, courage, and integrity.

By investing in this campaign, you are investing in a future where young men are challenged to explore boldly, serve humbly, and live with meaning. The future of Malvern Prep starts now — and it begins with us.

To learn more, visit https://campaign.malvernprep.org/.