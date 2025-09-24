Inside La Chelé: Dr. E’s Philosophy for Aging Gracefully

Dr. Lisa Cheley Espinoza, MD (“Dr. E”), has spent over 20 years helping patients look their best and feel confident in their appearance. But when it comes to her own face, she follows the same advice she gives her patients. She swears by subtlety — no drastic changes, just smart, thoughtful tweaks.

At La Chelé Medical Aesthetic and Wellness Practice, a physician-run center specializing in advanced lasers and non-surgical injectables, she has perfected a regimen that preserves her natural beauty while embracing aging gracefully.

“People often think that fillers and surgery are the only way to look younger,” Dr. E says. “But the truth is, if you rely on the wrong treatments, your face eventually shows it. We focus on procedures that work with your anatomy, not against it.”

Consistency Is Key

Her personal approach is a lesson in consistency. Dr. E started getting Botox in her 30s and has kept up a conservative schedule ever since. “It’s amazing how small, regular injections prevent the deep lines that are harder to fix later. It’s about maintaining, not overhauling,” she explains.

Alongside injectables, Dr. E schedules a laser treatment for her neck every year around her birthday — a ritual that she credits for keeping her skin lifted and smooth. Her go-to options include Endolift and Ultherapy, both of which tighten and lift the neck and jawline without surgery. Ellacor also makes the list, helping to eliminate skin nonsurgically.

Maintaining Volume and Skin Health

“Volume loss is another big part of aging,” she adds. That’s where expertly placed fillers come in. Using products like Juvederm or Restylane, her injector ensures results are almost undetectable. “When done right, fillers don’t change your face — they just refresh it.”

Healthy, youthful-looking skin begins with a solid foundation, so Dr. E also includes microneedling in her regimen. It improves texture, diminishes scarring, and keeps the skin vibrant, complementing her laser and injectable work.

Physician-Led Expertise

What sets La Chelé Medical Aesthetic and Wellness Practice apart is its physician-led team and access to some of the most advanced lasers on the East Coast.

“We’ve built one of the largest laser arsenals, and we focus on treatments that truly support long-term facial health.” Over the past two decades, Dr. E and her team have become one of the top 20 Botox and Juvederm providers in the U.S. — a testament to their expertise and patient trust.

Smart Choices for Timeless Beauty

For Dr. E, aging gracefully isn’t about chasing youth — it’s about making strategic, thoughtful choices that enhance natural beauty. Conservative Botox, annual laser work, microneedling, and subtle filler touch-ups allow her to maintain her face’s harmony while embracing the passage of time.

“Aging isn’t about chasing youth,” she says. “It’s about looking like the best version of yourself — naturally, gracefully, and confidently.

