The Future of Beauty & Wellness: La Chelé Medical Aesthetics Introduces 5 Cutting-Edge Regenerative Treatments

La Chelé Medical Aesthetics, an award-winning boutique medical aesthetics and laser center, is at the forefront of these latest advancements in regenerative medicine, blending state-of-the-art technology with expert care.

Sculptra: Restores Volume & Boosts Collagen Naturally

Sculptra is a popular bioregenerative poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) injectable. Stimulating your body’s own natural collagen production, it helps restore volume and improve skin texture gradually. Unlike traditional fillers that deliver immediate results, Sculptra works over time, enhancing facial contours and elasticity for a youthful, lifted look that lasts up to two years.

IV NAD+ Therapy: Energize, Rejuvenate & Restore

This unique neuroprotective IV drip treatment targets cells to boost energy, mental clarity, and cellular repair. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a coenzyme essential for cellular function, but levels decline with age—leading to fatigue, brain fog, and premature aging. This IV therapy replenishes these levels, enhancing metabolism, brain function, and overall vitality. Emsculpt Neo: Tone, Tighten & Strengthen

Emsculpt Neo is the latest non-invasive body sculpting treatment that simultaneously builds muscle and reduces fat in a 30-minute session. Combining high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology with radiofrequency, Emsculpt Neo strengthens, sculpts, and tones key areas, including the abdomen, glutes, and arms, delivering impressive definition and results without downtime. This is an excellent treatment to pair with anyone taking GLP-1 semaglutides, as it helps counteract potential muscle mass reduction.

Polynucleotide Therapy with Microneedling: Advanced Skin Regeneration

A breakthrough in skincare, polynucleotide therapy harnesses the power of DNA fragments to promote deep cellular renewal, hydration, and repair. When paired with microneedling, this treatment accelerates collagen production, refines texture, and restores skin elasticity—making it ideal for fine lines, acne scars, and overall rejuvenation. Infrared Sauna: Detoxify, Relax & Recharge

Step into the future of wellness with an infrared sauna designed to promote detoxification, improve circulation, and enhance skin health. Unlike traditional saunas, infrared heat penetrates deeply, reducing inflammation, accelerating muscle recovery, and supporting metabolic function.

Elevate Your Aesthetic & Wellness Experience

La Chelé Medical Aesthetics is dedicated to offering the most advanced, results-driven treatments.

