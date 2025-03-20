Transform Your Outdoor Space with Integrous Fences and Decks: Full-Service Fencing & Decking Solutions

Spring is just around the corner, bringing longer days and gentle, warm breezes. The season’s arrival is the perfect time to reimagine your outdoor space, whether it’s a private retreat for relaxation or a lively setting for entertaining family and friends.

A thoughtfully designed custom deck can transform your backyard into the ideal venue for summer barbecues, outdoor celebrations, or al fresco dinners on warm summer evenings. Perhaps you envision a beautiful garden or pond to gaze out at. The glowing warmth of a fire pit offers the perfect gathering spot, a place to share roasted marshmallows as you admire the intermittent flicker of nearby fireflies.

Warm weather brings fun-filled days–create a secure outdoor haven for children and pets with a beautifully crafted fence. Having a defined space to safely embark on outdoor adventures, explore nature, and engage in carefree play brings peace of mind so you can relax and enjoy the moments that matter most.

Wherever your imagination takes you, Integrous Fences and Decks has you covered with beautiful backyard solutions, expert design, quality materials, and professional installation. They have been serving customers in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania since 2009, elevating outdoor living with custom decks and patios that are designed to meet each customer’s unique needs.

A Full-Service Company

Integrous Fences and Decks is committed to bringing its customers the finest products and craftsmanship in the industry. A full-service fencing and decking company, their dedicated, knowledgeable team takes care of everything from start to finish—expert design, purchase, and professional installation—so that you can focus on making the most of your outdoor oasis.

In-Person Showroom

Integrous Fences and Decks knows that the best way to choose the perfect deck or fence is to see and experience it firsthand. Feeling the craftsmanship and seeing the design up close helps bring the possibilities to life.

The company invites customers to explore their fence and deck options and see real-life designs at their showroom in Gap, PA. Designed to look and feel like a backyard, the showroom features different outdoor designs so customers can envision many possibilities for their space. Our Deck Design Room is the perfect place to feel each product on its own and experience how it interacts with the other products you choose. Appointments are recommended to ensure personal guidance from a design specialist.

Working with Integrous Fences and Decks is worry-free—all of their products come with a comprehensive, five-year warranty that covers everything from workmanship to defective products. So if a fence or deck isn’t functioning as it should or is structurally unsound, Integrous Fences and Decks will fix it at no cost for up to five years after installation.

To learn more about Integrous Fences and Decks and their products and services, call 610-430-0743 or visit integrous.com. Contact their team to request a free consultation, or download their free catalog. The Showroom is open Monday-Friday from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM; appointments with a design specialist are recommended.