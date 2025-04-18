Experience a Resort-Level Getaway in Your Own Backyard

What if you could experience luxury outdoor living just by stepping into your backyard?

Custom-designed pool houses offer that and more.

Whether you want a new spot to read a good book in the summer shade or to catch up with friends at a poolside bar, Homestead Structures is here to help you design and build your own backyard getaway.

Unique Pool House Designs

Homestead Structures is a renowned Lancaster County Pennsylvania pool house builder specializing in custom structures that accommodate unique needs in virtually any backyard space. They recognize that a pool house can take any number of shapes, sizes, and designs.

Some poolside structures are designed to match the siding and roofing of existing homes, while others combine custom features that create unique backyard atmospheres.

Vinyl clapboard siding is a popular option for homeowners looking to match their pool house exteriors to their homes, and architectural asphalt shingles are a favorite roofing material. However, more custom pool house exterior options like stone veneer, cedar shake siding, standing seam metal roofs, and cupolas with copper weathervanes can instantly transform any backyard into a unique staycation destination.

The Perfect Pool House Features for Entertaining

From a spacious backyard to a more compact entertainment area, a custom pool house can fit any need.

Outdoor Seating and Dining Area

Pool house by Homestead Structures with stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen, and seating area overlooking a backyard pool.

One of the most popular features of backyard pool houses is the outdoor seating and dining area. Whether catching up with friends under a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling or playing a competitive card game while the kids splash around in the pool, this private backyard haven protects homeowners and their guests from overexposure to harmful sunrays and unexpected summer rainshowers.

Outdoor Kitchens

Homestead Structures outdoor kitchen with wood-fired pizza ovens, stainless steel grills, and prep island under a timber frame pavilion.

Pool houses are ideal gathering places for friends and family alike, especially those with outdoor kitchens. Food brings people together, and with an outdoor kitchen, you can spend more time outdoors with your loved ones. Including an outdoor kitchen when planning for a pool house is a practical and stylish way to elevate your summer cookouts.

Some popular outdoor kitchen features include the following:

Beverage refrigerators

Warming drawers

Sinks with retractable faucets

Kegerators

Pizza ovens

Alternatively, some homeowners request kitchens as part of their pool house interiors. If your pool house will also serve as a guesthouse or multiseasonal hangout space, consider adding an indoor kitchen in your pool house plans.

Multifunctional Loft Area

Interior of a Homestead Structures pool house with loft, featuring a cozy sofa, vaulted ceiling, and large windows overlooking a backyard pool.

Looking for a play area for kids during cooler weather? How about an extra space for overnight guests? Adding a bed to a pool house loft gives your guests–and your family–an added level of privacy during their stay. This is particularly beneficial when guests come for longer stays, as it allows your family to maintain their usual daily routines.

Pool House Bathroom

Pool house bathroom by Homestead Structures featuring a blue vanity, round mirror, and wood ceiling accents.

A pool house bathroom doubles as the ideal changing area, eliminating trails of wet footprints in the main house, so no one inside is at risk of falling on slippery floors and carpets remain clear of any poolwater chemicals. Some homeowners opt for full bathrooms in their pool houses while others go with half baths or powder rooms.

Design and Build a Pool House that Suits Your Style and Needs

Serving the Philadelphia Main Line and beyond, Homestead Structures outdoor living specialists and contractors are committed to walking you through every step of the process, from conceptualization to permitting to construction. Now offering multiple financing options, it’s easier than ever to transform your backyard into a truly unique getaway with Homestead Structures. Visit their website to explore your possibilities today.