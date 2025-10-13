Step Forward for Heart Health: The 2025 Philadelphia Heart Walk

Every step makes a difference. This fall, the American Heart Association will bring together thousands of survivors, families, corporate teams and community members for the 2025 Philadelphia Heart Walk, a powerful event designed to celebrate life, honor loved ones and raise critical funds for the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The Heart Walk is more than just a walk; it’s a movement. Chaired by Daniel Fitzpatrick, President, Citizens Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic Regions, the 2025 Philadelphia Heart Walk is scheduled for November 1st, 2025, kicking off at Citizens Bank Park. Whether you’re lacing up your sneakers as a survivor, walking in honor of a loved one or simply joining neighbors in the spirit of community, the Heart Walk is a chance to make every step count toward a healthier future.

Why the Heart Walk Matters

Cardiovascular disease and stroke remain the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In the Greater Philadelphia region, too many families have faced the sudden and life-altering effects of these conditions. The American Heart Association is working tirelessly to change that story.

Funds raised through the Heart Walk fuel lifesaving research, advocacy, and community programs that directly benefit Philadelphians. From teaching Hands-Only CPR in schools and workplaces, to ensuring equitable access to healthy foods, to advancing cutting-edge treatments, every dollar raised helps save and improve lives.

“The Heart Walk is about more than fundraising, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate progress and to honor the journeys of survivors,” Jennifer Litchman-Green, American Heart Association Greater Philadelphia Executive Director. “When people see thousands walking side by side, they feel the power of unity in the fight against heart disease and stroke.”

A Day of Inspiration and Impact

The Philadelphia Heart Walk is known for its uplifting atmosphere. Participants can expect music, family-friendly activities, survivor celebrations, and of course, the iconic walk itself. Corporate teams and community groups often come together in customized shirts, carrying signs or wearing stickers to honor loved ones.

A highlight each year is the Survivor Mile, where heart disease and stroke survivors proudly walk wearing red or white caps, symbolizing their courage and resilience. Their presence serves as a living testament to the importance of ongoing research and community support.

How You Can Get Involved

Joining the Heart Walk is simple, and everyone is welcome. You can register as an individual, join a team or form your own team with family, friends or coworkers. There’s no cost to sign up, and fundraising tools are provided to help participants reach their goals.

The Heart Walk is also a unique way for local businesses to engage employees, promote wellness, and demonstrate corporate social responsibility. Many of Philadelphia’s leading companies have long-standing teams, encouraging staff to rally around a meaningful cause that impacts so many lives.

Building a Nation of Lifesavers

This year’s Philadelphia Heart Walk is part of the American Heart Association’s broader mission to create a Nation of Lifesavers, equipping more people with the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency. By teaching Hands-Only CPR and raising awareness of heart and stroke warning signs, the AHA aims to double survival rates from cardiac arrest by 2030.

Every step taken at the Heart Walk brings us closer to that goal. It’s not just a walk—it’s a promise to ourselves, our families, and our community to prioritize health, support science and save lives.

Register today at www.heart.org/phillywalk.