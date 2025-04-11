A Hometown Smile: Dr. Emily Funk Brings Personalized Orthodontics to Chester Springs

Dr. Emily Funk’s decision to open her orthodontic practice in Chester Springs was not a business decision; it was a homecoming. A native of the area, Dr. Funk opened Emily Funk Orthodontics a decade after graduating from Downingtown West High School in Chester County.

Her journey to becoming a board-certified orthodontist started at Villanova University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology, graduated summa cum laude, and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. After college, Dr. Funk completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in New York City. The homecoming started to become a reality when she then returned to Pennsylvania following acceptance into the prestigious Orthodontics Residency program at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.

When Dr. Funk was ready to open her own practice, picking a location was easy. She and her husband Tyler, fellow Villanova Wildcat and Chester County native, settled back in Chester County, where Dr. Funk now brings her expertise and personal touch to the community she’s proud to call home. “We always knew we wanted to return to the area. I could not imagine practicing anywhere else,” says Emily.

Dr. Funk’s practice takes a refreshing and thoughtful approach to orthodontic care, by prioritizing patient-doctor time for a more tailored treatment experience. This provides her with the chance to get to know her patients personally, helping young children, teenagers, and adults feel at ease and truly listened to.

As a local herself, Dr. Funk and her team pride themselves on building relationships with the community and the practice routinely sponsors many area sports teams, local theater performances, elementary, middle and high school events. “Our practice is still young, but I’m deeply connected to the area,” Dr. Funk explained, “and it’s important to me to stay involved as a business owner and give back to those that supported me in my own journey.”

Rooted in Community, Focused on Families

As a mother in Chester Springs, Dr. Funk understands the challenges busy parents face. Her team works with families to make orthodontic care affordable by offering free consultations. Emily Funk Orthodontics accepts most types of dental insurance and helps patients file insurance claims directly. They also offer interest-free in-house financing for all patients. “I believe a beautiful smile builds confidence,” says Dr. Funk. “Finances should not be an obstacle for you or your child to get the smiles you deserve.”

Cutting-Edge Care with a Personal Twist

Dr. Funk’s practice offers a comprehensive list of treatments, including metal braces, clear braces, clear aligners, and early interceptive treatment. Dr Funk is also trained and certified by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics to provide therapeutic Botox treatments for patients experiencing pain from TMJ disorders, chronic migraines, and associated conditions. They utilize advanced technology to help patients get the perfect smile, such as 3D digital impressions and remote monitoring to communicate with patients between office visits.

Creating perfectly aligned teeth is easy, but achieving a smile that is aesthetically balanced and complements an individual’s overall appearance and personality requires a higher level of expertise and artistry. “There are a lot of new advances in orthodontics that improve the patient experience,” says Emily, “but the most important thing to me is that families feel comfortable here and end their treatment with a healthy and esthetic result.”

Her practice is located at 240 Windgate Dr., Suite A6, in Chester Springs. To learn about their services or schedule a consultation, visit Emilyfunkortho.com or call (484) 359-4615