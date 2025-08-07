Setting the Stage for a Healthy Smile: Early Orthodontics in Chester Springs

Many parents don’t think about orthodontics until the teen years, but the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) recommends a child’s first orthodontic check-up at age seven — not to rush into treatment, but to spot problems before they become more complicated and expensive.

At Emily Funk Orthodontics in Chester Springs, Dr. Emily Funk brings both clinical expertise and a mother’s perspective to early orthodontic care. As a parent herself, she understands the importance of thoughtful, personalized treatment for every child.

With a practice model designed to foster strong relationships with patients and families, Emily Funk Orthodontics focuses on what’s best for each child instead of what’s most common.

“Not every 7- or 8-year-old needs treatment,” says Dr. Funk. “We evaluate growth, tooth positioning, and jaw development so we can intervene only when it’s truly necessary.”

What is Phase One Treatment?

Phase one treatment — also known as early interceptive treatment — is a proactive way to support your child’s dental development. It usually takes place between ages 7 and 10 when children have a mix of baby and adult teeth. The goal is to help guide your child’s jaw growth and tooth alignment early before bigger problems develop later on.

Common conditions that phase one treatment can help correct include:

Crossbite

Open bite

Underbite and overbite

Finger-sucking habits

Early tooth loss

Impacted teeth

Narrow arches

Instead of waiting for problems to get worse, early treatment gives your child a healthier foundation as they grow.

The most common phase one treatments include:

Palatal expanders to widen the upper jaw and make room for adult teeth

to widen the upper jaw and make room for adult teeth Limited braces on the upper front teeth to gently align early crowding

on the upper front teeth to gently align early crowding Jaw growth appliances to help correct underbites or asymmetries

Early treatment usually lasts six months to a year and can make future braces or treatment during the teen years shorter and easier.

Shorter Treatment Time, Healthier Smiles

While most kids who undergo phase one treatment will still need full braces later, the early work pays off. Dr. Funk’s patients often finish phase two in just 12 to 18 months, compared to the traditional 2 to 3 years. That means fewer appointments, fewer complications, and happier kids.

“By addressing bite issues early, we reduce the risk of impacted adult teeth or the need for future oral surgery,” says Dr. Funk. Plus, early care often shortens overall treatment time, helping families save on costs.

Personalized Care, Community Roots

As a Downingtown-area orthodontist and resident, Dr. Funk is building more than just healthy smiles — she’s building community. Since opening in December 2021, her practice has sponsored local sports teams and participated in neighborhood events, bringing orthodontic care closer to home.

Dr. Funk and her team take time to understand how each child’s orthodontic plan might impact their daily life — whether they’re a competitive swimmer, a stage performer, or simply love playing the trumpet. She works closely with families to make sure treatment plans complement, rather than interrupt, the activities and routines kids love most. “Our families aren’t just names on a schedule,” says Dr. Funk. “We know their stories. We’re growing with them.”

Orthodontic Care at Every Age

While early treatment is a big focus, Emily Funk Orthodontics also cares for teens and adults. Whether it’s your child’s first time with braces or you’re looking to improve your own smile, Dr. Funk offers modern treatment options for every age and stage.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit emilyfunkortho.com.