The Power of In-Person Meetings at The Conference Center inside The Desmond Malvern

In today’s fast-paced, digital-driven world, the value of in-person meetings has never been more significant. While virtual communication has its place, nothing compares to the power of face-to-face interactions for fostering collaboration, engagement, and productivity. At The Conference Center inside The Desmond Malvern, a DoubleTree by Hilton, we provide the perfect setting to gather, connect, and collaborate.

A Premier Conference Experience

Discover the ultimate solution for all your conference needs at The Desmond Malvern. Whether you are planning a full or half-day meeting package (DMP), a week-long conference, or anything in between, we offer a seamless, professional environment to support your business objectives. Our private, distraction-free conference center ensures a focused and productive experience for all attendees.

Having a dedicated meeting space is essential for effective communication and decision-making. Our flexible meeting areas enable teams to brainstorm, problem-solve, and drive meaningful outcomes. With 26,000 square feet of dedicated space, we customize layouts to suit every event, from intimate one-on-one discussions to large-scale town hall meetings.

Features & Amenities

To enhance your meeting experience, we offer:

• Complimentary Wi-Fi

• Full teleconferencing and AV capabilities, including video services from third-party vendors

• Onsite professional meeting planners and expert conference coordinators—dedicated solely to your event

• 109-seat amphitheater for impactful presentations + 16 more dedicated spaces.

• Five unique dining options and world-class catering

• Onsite Culinary Team Buildings, Chef-led cooking challenges

• 194 comfortable guest rooms for multi-day meetings

Our team is committed to making your event seamless and successful. From planning to execution, we provide all the tools and services necessary to support your meeting objectives.

Explore why in-person meetings matter more than ever

Discover our conference packages

Check out our summer special rates

The transformation of The Desmond into The Desmond Malvern, a DoubleTree by Hilton, in 2018 was a strategic decision that propelled our success. We retained our signature charm and outstanding hospitality while gaining access to Hilton’s Honors program, providing our guests with unparalleled benefits and incentives.

Before joining the Hilton family, The Desmond was already renowned for its exceptional service, 194 well-appointed rooms, and outstanding dining. However, the lack of a loyalty program made it challenging to compete with major hotel chains. By becoming a DoubleTree, we bridged that gap, offering the best of both worlds—our signature service complemented by Hilton’s global network and rewards program.

Strengthening Business & Community Connections

Our partnership with Hilton has significantly enhanced guest experience and strengthened our business relationships. Some key players in our continued success are our relationships with our local Chambers of Commerce & Industry. Their support has been instrumental in building valuable connections, reinforcing our reputation as a premier destination for business and leisure travelers alike.

Whether you are hosting a corporate event, training session, teambuilding or networking gathering, The Conference Center at The Desmond Malvern is the ideal venue to bring people together. Experience the difference of in-person meetings and let us help you create an event that is both impactful and memorable.

For more information on booking your next meeting at The Conference Center at The Desmond Malvern, visit our conference page or take advantage of our special summer day meeting package rates today!

