Delaware County Veterans Memorial to Host Flag Day: Celebration and Announce 2025 Freedom Medal Honorees

Newtown Square, PA – The Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association (DCVMA) will host its annual Flag Day Celebration on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Memorial located at 4599 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square. The public is invited to attend this patriotic event honoring the American flag and recognizing key leaders who support the Memorial’s mission to educate, remember, and honor.

This year’s celebration will be marked by several significant announcements and honors. DCVMA Board President Joseph Daly will proudly unveil the 2025 Freedom Medal Award Honorees, a prestigious recognition given annually to individuals who embody service, patriotism, and leadership in their community and beyond. These honorees will be celebrated at the Association’s 11th Annual Freedom Medal Dinner in November.

In a special presentation, Senator Tim Kearney and Senator John Kane will be awarded the President’s Award, the highest recognition bestowed by the DCVMA Board President. This award acknowledges their unwavering support of the Memorial and their instrumental role in securing state grant funding for essential improvements—including the replacement of the brick pavers dedicated to local Veterans by their families and friends.

“Our Memorial is not just a place of reflection, but a living tribute to the men and women who have served our nation,” said President Daly. “Senators Kearney and Kane have gone above and beyond to ensure that this space remains both dignified and accessible. Their leadership and advocacy have helped us preserve the integrity of the Memorial for future generations.”

The celebration will also include a solemn and meaningful Flag Retirement Ceremony led by Comcast, one of DCVMA’s community partners. Attendees are encouraged to bring their old or worn American flags to be retired properly in accordance with U.S. flag code. The retirement ceremony offers a dignified way to honor the flag’s service and serves as a reminder of the values it represents.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777, and has become a time-honored tradition at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. The annual gathering brings together veterans, elected officials, students, and residents to celebrate American ideals and recognize those who work to uphold them.

The Memorial’s beautifully landscaped grounds and granite monuments pay tribute to all branches of the military and serve as a space for education, reflection, and community events. With over 180,000 veterans in Delaware County alone, the Memorial stands as a symbol of collective gratitude and remembrance.