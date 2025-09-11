A Clear Vision for Main Line Ophthalmology Patients: Dr. Sagun J. Pendse Recognized Among America’s Leading Cataract Surgeons

For patients on the Main Line, Sagun J. Pendse, MD, FACS has long been known as the surgeon who pairs technical precision with compassionate care. His commitment to restoring sight has now drawn national recognition: Newsweek and Statista have named Dr. Pendse one of America’s Leading Doctors in Cataract Surgery for 2025.

Unlike many accolades, this distinction cannot be bought. It is earned. Rankings are determined through an in-depth analysis of national Medicare and commercial insurance data, quality scores, and peer recommendations from thousands of healthcare professionals across the country. The result is a list that highlights surgeons whose outcomes and reputations set them apart.

For Dr. Pendse, the recognition reflects his philosophy of combining advanced surgical techniques with a personal connection to each patient. At Carty Eye Associates in Bryn Mawr, part of the Center for Advanced Eye Care, he is expanding his hours to meet growing demand from the Main Line community. Along with his expertise, patients have access to today’s most advanced surgical technology and lens options, whether standard or premium, ensuring the right solution for their individual vision needs.

Cataracts can gradually steal life’s detailed faces, colors, the joy of reading or driving with ease. Dr. Pendse and his team guide patients through every step of the journey, from diagnosis to recovery, with one goal: helping them see the world more clearly.

