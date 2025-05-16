Get Expert Orthodontic Advice from the Top Doctors at Bryn Mawr Orthodontics

Whether you’re an adult seeking to improve your smile or a parent exploring options for your child, navigating the world of braces and Invisalign can be both exciting and filled with questions. Dr. Karen Conn and Dr. Ross Segal, the award-winning and nationally-recognized Board-certified orthodontists from Bryn Mawr Orthodontics, provide the “straight” answers to some common questions.

Are clear aligners (such as Invisalign) as effective as traditional braces?

The short answer is “yes.” While many patients may associate orthodontics with traditional braces, we can now treat a vast array of cases with Invisalign, from simple to complex, with incredible precision. The technology behind digital planning for Invisalign allows us to map tooth movement down to a tenth of a millimeter, and patients get to see their predicted results before we start treatment. There are several benefits associated with clear aligners: enhanced aesthetics, greater comfort, easier oral hygiene, and most importantly, higher accuracy leading to improved results.

The success of Invisalign treatment also relies heavily on the expertise of the treating orthodontist. Experienced orthodontists possess the knowledge to plan the final tooth and bite positions, instruct the technicians on how to properly move the teeth for predictability, and select the ideal attachments to achieve the desired movements. To find an orthodontist that has the Invisalign expertise to treat your case, search for a Diamond Plus provider or higher on the Invisalign website.

What technological innovation are you most excited about in the field of orthodontics right now?

Patients are sometimes hesitant to pursue orthodontic treatment due to the perceived length of time involved. However, advancements in technology are significantly impacting treatment timelines and patient comfort. One innovative technology that is offered at a select number of orthodontic offices is OrthoPulse®.

OrthoPulse® uses low-level light therapy to stimulate the bone surrounding the teeth. This stimulation has been shown to accelerate tooth movement, reducing overall treatment time by up to 50%. The benefits extend beyond speed. By enhancing cellular activity, OrthoPulse® can contribute to more predictable and accurate tooth movements, leading to improved treatment outcomes. Furthermore, patients report reduced discomfort when using this technology. This is a significant step towards more efficient and comfortable treatment experiences, addressing a key concern for many patients.

Can orthodontic treatment address airway issues?

Orthodontics plays a vital role in one’s overall health, and airway management is a critical part of that. Patients presenting with signs like mouth breathing, snoring, frequent nighttime awakenings, restless sleep, grinding and clenching, daytime fatigue, or even difficulty concentrating may have underlying airway concerns worth exploring. As an orthodontist, we evaluate symptoms, perform a clinical examination, and utilize 3D Cone Beam Computed Technology (CBCT) to accurately evaluate the jaws, adenoids, tonsils, and airway for any signs of structural issues that may be contributing to a patient’s reduced airway. In some cases, a patient may benefit from treatment with a rapid palatal expander (RPE) to widen a narrow upper jaw and create more space for the tongue to improve nasal airflow. Other times, we may refer a patient to an ENT to further evaluate the adenoids, tonsils, or allergies. By correcting underlying structural issues, we can significantly improve a patient’s quality of life, not just their smile.

