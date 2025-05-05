Elevating Apartments for Every Lifestyle

For decades, AVE has been changing the game in apartment living. A brand of Korman Communities, a fifth-generation real estate company, AVE pioneered optionality and hospitality in apartment living. Are you looking for a long-term home or a flexible solution for a few months? AVE is here to make your life easier — and a lot more enjoyable.

A Legacy of Flexibility: It’s In Our DNA

Let’s take it back for a second. Korman Communities has been a pioneer in flexible apartment living since the 1960s, with third-generation leader Steven Korman introducing the idea of furnished apartments with month-to-month lease terms at a high-rise in Philadelphia. Fast forward to today, AVE continues this tradition, along with listening to its clients and residents to anticipate and meet the demands of renters today – but the focus continues to be first-class service, a commitment to community, and innovation. With locations across the Philadelphia area — King of Prussia, Malvern, and Blue Bell — and new, state-of-the-art communities developing in the exciting Philadelphia Navy Yard project, AVE is also rapidly spreading its wings to places like Tampa, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, Silicon Valley, White Plains, and more. So, AVE is the perfect place to call home wherever life takes you.

Your Life, Your Move, Your Terms

AVE makes the transition easy when life throws you a curveball. Are you relocating for work, transitioning between homes, downsizing, or going through a life change like a divorce? AVE has you covered with space and flexibility – whether you need a few weeks, a few months, or want to rent long term, with both luxury unfurnished apartment rentals and fully furnished residences.

It’s the perfect solution for anyone needing a fresh start or flexible living arrangements during a life transition. And with a 70% resident retention rate — well above the industry average of 59% — it’s clear that AVE’s residents aren’t just sticking around; they’re raving about their experiences.

Meet Your New Best Friends: The AVE Team

AVE’s team is more than just friendly — they’re downright empowered to make your stay a memorable one. With years of training and a real passion for what they do, AVE’s team creates a welcoming atmosphere from day one. It’s no wonder AVE consistently ranks #1 in the Kingsley Customer Satisfaction Index for three years running. When you choose to live at AVE, you’re not just getting an apartment; you’re joining a community where your needs are met with a smile.

More Than Just Apartments: Luxury Living, Community Vibes

Enjoy a sunny afternoon at the outdoor pool, grill at the community barbecue pit, or attend a fun resident event – some are even personalized for their pet residents. For dog lovers, AVE’s top-notch dog runs and pet parks are a total game changer. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the renovated fitness centers with state-of-the-art equipment, while those looking to relax can unwind in yoga/stretch rooms or tranquility gardens.

Recent updates at AVE’s Malvern location, including brand new flex workspaces including conference rooms, a comfortable café, and private work pods make it easy to work remotely and be alone in a crowd. Across the Main Line, AVE offers cutting-edge living spaces that are stylish, comfortable, and designed for everyone to feel at home.

Get Ready, Philadelphia — AVE is Coming to the Navy Yard

This summer, AVE is set to open two brand-new communities at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, bringing the same high-quality, versatile living solutions to a fantastic new location. This will be the first time people can live at the Navy Yard, and it’s a great option for those who work there or those who simply want the convenience of the city amenities and easy access to the sports complexes, but the space of the suburbs.

It’s yet another example of AVE’s commitment to providing residents with the best of both worlds — top-notch amenities and the kind of service that keeps them coming back.

Living Your Best Life Starts at AVE

AVE isn’t just about offering a place to live — it’s about offering peace of mind, flexibility, and a sense of belonging. Whether you’re in between homes, relocating for a job, or experiencing another life change, AVE is here for you. So, if you’re ready to join a community where you’ll be treated like family and become a raving resident yourself, it’s time to see what AVE is all about.