Caring at the Core: How the Academy of Notre Dame Is Leading a Schoolwide Well-Being Movement

When Dr. Laura Hotchkiss began her tenure as Head of School at the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, she was immediately struck by a powerful sense of compassion flowing through campus. Inspired by the mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame and their legacy of nurturing the whole person, mind, body, spirit, and heart, Dr. Hotchkiss launched a bold, community-wide initiative: ND Cares.

At its core, ND Cares is a holistic approach to wellness that places students at the center of a strong, interconnected support network. It’s more than a program; it’s a mindset woven

throughout the Academy’s culture. From classrooms to athletic fields, lunchrooms to the halls, ND Cares aims to build resilience, reduce stigma, and provide meaningful support for every student.

Recognizing that wellness must be supported by all the adults in a student’s life, ND Cares

extends to faculty, staff, parents, and coaches. A central ND Cares team, comprised of counselors and learning support specialists, leads this effort, offering students high-quality and accessible care while encouraging an open dialogue around mental health.

In 2022, the Academy deepened its commitment through a strategic three-year partnership with the JED Foundation, a national leader in adolescent mental health. After gathering

comprehensive community feedback, ND developed data-informed programs and resources

tailored to meet the specific needs of its students and their families. One simple but effective example? Wellness cards placed in every campus bathroom offer QR codes to schedule counseling appointments, access the school’s Mental Health Resource

Guide, or reach emergency services like 988, the national crisis line.

“The data shows real growth,” said Laura Schmidt, Notre Dame’s Director of Student Support and Well-Being. “Students now feel more confident in the support systems around them and know how to seek help for themselves or a friend.” ND Cares also nurtures a positive school culture. Initiatives like Unity Day, World Kindness Day, and personalized locker notes build daily moments of connection. “These small acts remind students that they’re seen, valued, and never alone,” Schmidt shared.

At Notre Dame, counselors offer more than academic guidance—they’re trusted mentors supporting each student’s growth, well-being, and success

The support continues outside the school walls. Notre Dame offers a robust online Mental

Health Resource Guide for parents, covering topics from eating disorders to grief support and culturally responsive counseling services. Two full-time learning support specialists work alongside faculty, the athletic department, and the broader student services team to ensure academic and emotional needs are met. In Middle School, students benefit from a dedicated counselor and courses like #WinAtSocial—a digital citizenship curriculum from The Social Institute that tackles timely issues in students’ online lives.



In Upper School, each student is paired with a counselor beginning in ninth grade, establishing long-term relationships that strengthen over time. Notre Dame also partners with SpeakUp!, a nonprofit founded by ND alumna Martie Gillin Bernicker ’85, to create space for open, honest conversations between students, parents, and educators on challenging topics. This year, the initiative is expanding with the introduction of the ND Cares Student Leadership Team—a group of students dedicated to shaping future programming and peer support efforts.

Their first project will include organizing a Mental Wellness Morning featuring presentations and peer-led small group discussions in collaboration with Minding Your Mind.

“Every student at Notre Dame brings a unique identity and perspective to our community,” said Schmidt. “ND Cares ensures that every girl is valued, supported, and empowered to care for herself and those around her.” As the initiative grows, so does its impact—both inside and beyond the gates of Notre Dame.

Collaborative, focused, and full of encouragement—Notre Dame students tackle assignments together, lifting each other up every step of the way.

ND Cares stands as a powerful testament to the Academy of Notre Dame’s deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the whole student. With a foundation built on compassion, connection, and community, the initiative continues to grow in response to students’ evolving needs. Grounded in the mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame, this holistic approach ensures that every young woman feels seen, supported, and equipped to care for herself and others, now and in the future.

