How to Add Yoga to Your Daily Routine, According to a Main Line Instructor

Julia Cieri has been teaching yoga in the Main Line region since 2020. These days, you can find her at The Works Yoga and Wellness Studio in Malvern. Here, she shares yoga practices designed to give you an energy boost in the morning and help you unwind at the end of the day.

Morning

Movements designed to gently open the body, increase your heart rate and boost energy.

Standing side bend.

Start in mountain pose, with your arms raised over your head. Keeping your shoulders relaxed, grab the left wrist with your right hand. As you inhale, reach your left fingertips toward the ceiling. As you exhale, lean your upper body to the right. Hold for a few breaths. Repeat on the other side.

- Advertisement -

Forward fold.

Inhale in mountain pose, and as you exhale, hinge at the hips and fold your torso over your legs. Allow your hands to land on the floor or your legs. Relaxing the neck, hold for several breaths. For more support and stability, separate the feet to hip width.

Low lunge.

From the forward fold, plant your palms on the floor, step the right foot back, and lower your right knee to the floor. (Use a towel, rug or mat to support the knee.) As you square your hips to the front of the room, engage your core to avoid collapsing in the lower back. As you inhale, find length through both sides of the torso and raise your hands above your head. Sink the hips slightly forward to deepen the stretch in the right hip flexor. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

Downward–facing dog.

Step both feet back, lift your hips toward the sky and straighten through the legs, leaving a slight or large bend. Press your palms to the floor and relax the shoulders down your back. Relax the head and hold for a few breaths.

Cobra pose.

Lie on your stomach, relaxing the tops of your feet on the floor. Place your palms under the shoulders and squeeze your elbows to the body. On an inhale, lift your chest off the ground, keeping your neck long and relaxed. Hold for an inhale and release your forehead to the ground on the exhale.

Evening

Movements designed to relieve tension in the back, shoulders and hips, preparing the body for a good night’s sleep.

Ragdoll pose.

From a standing position, separate your feet to hip width and hinge at the hips. Relax your knees to a slight or large bend. Completely relax the neck. Allow your arms to remain dangling or clasped at the elbows. Remain still or gently sway from side to side.

Child’s pose.

From a kneeling position, bring your knees wide and sink your hips back toward your heels. Stretch the arms forward and relax your forehead on the ground. Hold for several breaths.

Seated forward fold.

Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you. Inhale and raise your arms above the head. As you exhale, hinge at the hips, releasing your arms to the feet, shins or thighs. Keep your back straight and neck long. To modify, bend the knees as much as needed.

Butterfly pose.

In a seated position, place the soles of your feet together. Using your hands, open your feet by the arches like a book. Use your elbows to gently press your knees toward the floor. Choose to stay upright or hinge at the hips, stretching your torso over your legs.

Reclined spinal twist.

Lie on your back, and, using both hands, draw your right knee toward your right shoulder. With the left hand, guide your right knee across the body to the left and extend your right arm out to the right. Press down the right shoulder and gaze toward the ceiling or to the right. Repeat on the left side.

- Advertisement -

Related: How Telehealth Has Changed Around the Main Line Post-Pandemic