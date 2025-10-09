The Women’s Resource Center Celebrates 50 Years

To understand why the Women’s Resource Center has made such a lasting impact in our region over the past half century, it helps to know their typical client. Historically, it’s been a devoted wife who sacrificed a career to care for the kids. After the loss of her spouse due to death or divorce, she needs help getting back on her feet. Maybe she’s even going through a custody battle. Through the Wayne-based organization, she has access to free legal help. She can also brush up on her financial education and be connected to job opportunities.

What began in 1975 as a community meeting called by five local women has grown into a multifaceted organization that serves Delaware, Montgomery, Chester, Bucks and Philadelphia counties. WRC specializes in family law consultations and referrals, financial and career coaching, and counseling. Each client’s journey begins with a call to the center’s helpline. “Our top three requests are for family law, domestic violence and affordable housing,” says Beth Monroe, the center’s executive director.

A survivor of domestic violence, Monroe signed on with WRC in 2024 when she realized its mission aligned deeply with her own. “It was a way for me to mold my personal story with my professional,” she says.

- Advertisement -

In the last fiscal year, WRC’s helpline fielded 1,000 calls, and they’re on track for more this year. Over 90% of callers are considered low-income, and almost 40% are from Delaware County. The average caller age is 50. “There’s a real perception that women on the Main Line don’t face challenges, blocks in life, unexpected life changes or life transitions,” says Monroe. “Abuse crosses all socioeconomic boundaries.”

“IN THE LAST FISCAL YEAR, WRC’S HELPLINE FIELDED 1,000 CALLS, AND THEY’RE ON TRACK FOR MORE NEXT YEAR. OVER 90% OF CALLERS ARE CONSIDERED LOW-INCOME, AND ALMOST 40% ARE FROM DELAWARE COUNTY. THE AVERAGE CALLER AGE IS 50.

Some clients are struggling in other ways. Susan first called in 15 years ago during an unsuccessful job search in a shifting market still adjusting to the internet. WRC helped her secure a new position. “It seems like they were always in my mind as the go-to for anything I needed after that,” says the Havertown resident, who prefers to go by her first name for privacy reasons. “Once you make your call, they become your resource for everything. There’s always somebody there to walk you through the next steps.”

Years later, in 2021, when Susan needed a lawyer to guide her through a divorce, WRC had what she needed—and more. They also provided a financial coach. She was grateful for the help, especially after years of leaving the finances up to her ex-husband.

“Not everyone who calls in knows about all our services and how to access them,” says Mojdeh Keykhah, director of development and communications. “Our helpline volunteers provide that point of contact, that warmth and compassion. But they’re also the gateway to our services.”

The PHEBE program provides women with group sessions and one-on-one coaching designed to help them support their household. Over 18 months, PHEBE (Persistence, Hope and Endurance in Overcoming Barriers to Entry) teaches women the skills needed for building careers and becoming financially stable. “They’re learning budgeting and numbers, but they’re also working with each other and supporting one another through their difficult times,” says Monroe.

“THERE’S A REAL PERCEPTION THAT WOMEN ON THE MAIN LINE DON’T FACE CHALLENGES, BLOCKS IN LIFE, UNEXPECTED LIFE CHANGES OR LIFE TRANSITIONS. ABUSE CROSSES ALL SOCIOECONOMIC BOUNDARIES.”

—BETH MONROE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WOMEN’S RESOURCE CENTER

Susan is a graduate of the PHEBE cohort. At the time she got involved, she was in her 70s and felt out of place among peers in their 40s and 50s. “As time went on, I realized age didn’t matter. We were all the same; we were all going through things,” she says. “They gave me the confidence to not be afraid to move forward. You do always feel them patting your back, lifting you up and making it easier for you to take the next step.”

The WRC is also focused on the next generation. Currently taught in 25 schools, the WRC’s Girls Lead program focuses on communication, conflict resolution, problem solving and decision making. “We’re trying to teach them to advocate for themselves and be leaders as young girls,” Monroe says. “So as they move through life, they have the skills and resources to get through difficult transitions.”

“It’s really a protective skills program,” Keykhah adds.

Moving to Wayne in 2003, Keykhah got started at WRC as a volunteer, transitioning to her current position in 2019. Over the past 17 years, she’s seen one key change. “I don’t want to use a pun, but housing has just gone through the roof,” she says.

In response, WRC continues to help clients find affordable options. In some cases, they provide financial assistance when homelessness may be the only alternative.

- Advertisement -

Community members are invited to join in a celebration of WRC’s anniversary on Oct. 9 at the Dare to Lead event at the Saturday Club in Wayne, where Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry vice president Nicole Stephenson will lead a panel of executives that includes Kate Kenny of Jane Win Jewelry and Loren Hudson of Comcast.

“For 50 years, people have seen a lot of value in our services and have contributed their time, talent and connections,” says Keykhah. “It’s only with this kind of support that we can truly thrive moving forward.”

Related: SHIFT Aims to Create a Low-Waste Economy for the Main Line