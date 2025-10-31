5 Winery Wedding Venues for Ceremonies Around the Main Line

Nestled among the vines, a wedding set in a vineyard can feel magical for the couple and their guests. The Main Line region has no shortage of grape-growing grounds to make a winery wedding wish a reality. These five local wineries in the western suburbs have wedding packages for most sizes from micro weddings to larger events, and they all serve their own wines. Cheers!

50 Sweetwater Rd., Glen Mills

The Inn at Grace Winery has a rustic-chic vibe with a breathtaking 50 acres of grounds. Wedding options range from micro to up to 130 guests, with several stunning spots on the property to say “I do.” Grace Winery’s team works hand-in-hand with couples and wedding planners to make sure every detail is upscale, tasteful and memorable. Additionally, the inn features beautifully appointed cottages and rooms onsite for the wedding party and guests.

1830 W. Point Pke., Lansdale

Cardinal Hollow Winery offers a wedding package for up to 50 guests at its vineyard in Lansdale. Its 25 wines are perfect to choose from for a first toast. The venue also offers on-site catering, setup and more to make your day an easy-breezy celebration.

632 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

Chaddsford Winery offers micro weddings for up to 40 guests. Choose from brunch or an evening package for an intimate and memorable wedding celebration. The Wine Study or the Barrel Room are available for stationary or passe hors d’oeuvres to guests, along with drink options.

6118 Butler Pke., Blue Bell

Karamoor Estate Vineyard offers its private tasting room for smaller weddings with plenty of locally produced wine for guests to enjoy in a beautiful setting.

1833 Flint Hill Rd., Landenberg

The rolling hills of Landenberg offer idyllic views of the grapes at Paradocx Vineyard. The tented options allow for larger weddings, and the wines are sure to be a hit with guests as they celebrate the happy couple.

